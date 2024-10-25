Birthday Girl Ciara’s SI Swim Cover Shoot in Barbados Was a ‘Dream Come True’
Grammy Award-winning artist Ciara added SI Swimsuit cover model to her already stacked resumé in 2022 when she posed for photographer Ben Watts in Barbados. The “One, Two Step” singer, who turns 39 today, brought all the glitz and glam to the shores of Caribbean Island Country and worked with her go-to stylist Kollin Carter, who pulled a stunning, eclectic series of colorful bikinis, monokinis and one-pieces that perfectly reflected her phenomenal, powerful stage presence and super cool personal sense of style.
“I remember the first time I saw Tyra Banks on Sports Illustrated and that was a big deal, especially being a Black woman, and at that time, a young Black girl. She was so powerful; she was a force. We all remember that iconic leopard swimsuit moment. There were just so many things about that issue and time that were really special and historic. It’s always been pretty significant in the entertainment space. It’s a big dream come true for me, and it was a special day when I got the call,” the Texas-born, Georgia native shared while on set with the brand. “When you’re pursuing your dream, all it takes is one person to believe and that’s you. If you believe, there’s all the chance in the world. … There’s a lot more I want to accomplish and I have to have that ‘I believe in me, why not you’ attitude.”
The mom of four who shares her kids Win Harrison, Sienna Princess and Amora Princess with husband and NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, and her oldest son, Future Zahir, with ex and rapper Future, is a true pop culture icon. In honor of the OAM Skin founder‘s special day today, the 35-year-old professional athlete shared the most touching tribute and sweetest video montage for his wife of eight years.
“Happy Birthday my Queen! I love you so much. Your heart and strength inspire everyone around you. You are the best mom, wife, best friend, and hardest worker! You are the best performer and dancer in the world! Keep Dancing! Keep shining! Daddy loves you! Every day with you is a blessing and I can’t wait to see the beautiful moments God has in store this year for you and our babies!I love you to Heaven & back Mrs. Wilson!! ❤️,” he wrote.
We’re celebrating Ciara‘s birthday with a look back at her magnificent SI Swim cover shoot in Barbados.