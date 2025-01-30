Birthday Girl Kate Love’s Unforgettable SI Swim Cover Shoot Was Full of Black and White Bikinis
Big birthday wishes are in order for SI Swimsuit legend Kate Love, who celebrates 37 trips around the sun on Thursday, Jan. 30. The Canadian model, mom of one and entrepreneur has made her mark on the magazine since her debut back in 2013 when jetting off to Easter Island, Chile to be photographed by David Burton. For her first feature, she was awarded the title of Rookie of the Year and the rest is brand history.
The CEO and founder of Love Kate Inc., who is currently expecting her second child with her husband, NBA player Kevin Love, has appeared in an impressive 11 features in the magazine.
To celebrate her special day, we’re reminiscing on one of her most iconic moments with the brand—when she landed the cover of the 2020 issue. Posing alongside Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Culpo for a group cover, Love also landed a solo cover that year, looking absolutely ethereal in a white, ab-flaunting bikini and cropped t-shirt from Oh Polly.
Photographed by Yu Tsai on the breathtaking Indonesian island of Bali, Love kept the suits simple to highlight her undeniable beauty and sun-kissed, toned figure. Here are some of our favorite shots from the shoot five years ago, where she rocked a variety of different two-piece styles in black and white.
In 2024, the birthday girl returned to the magazine after a year break and was featured in the special “Legends” photo shoot, posing alongside 26 other brand icons for Tsai’s lens in Hollywood, Fla. The feature honored the magazine’s 60th anniversary, bringing together models who’ve made SI Swimsuit what it is today. “The Legends hold the power to represent the collective us,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said of the shoot. “Each one has played a significant role in the brand’s last 10 years, holding important conversations that have helped shift societal perceptions and led to incredible change for women.”
“It feels kind of crazy,” Love said while on set with the brand in 2024. “I still can’t believe that I was chosen to be in the issue and then got the call back every year for a decade. Being a swimsuit model and now returning as a Legend for an 11th year has been such a big part of my life. It’s cool and exciting to know that some people look up to me the way I looked up to other women.”
Happy birthday, Kate Love!