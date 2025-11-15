Birthday Girl Lily Aldridge’s 7 Best Neon Swimwear Looks From the Cook Islands
When Lily Aldridge first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue, it was 2014 and the California native traveled to the Cook Islands for the occasion. It was her rookie year, and Aldridge’s photo shoot proved so stunning that she earned the cover of that year’s 50th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue alongside Chrissy Teigen and Nina Agdal.
The model, who was named a Victoria’s Secret Angel four years prior to her SI Swimsuit debut, went on to pose for the magazine each year through 2016. Her work with the brand took her to Washington and Turks and Caicos in the two years following her rookie spread, and each feature was more stunning than the last.
To bring things completely full-circle, Aldridge was named a brand legend in 2024. The proud mom of two, who celebrates her milestone 40th birthday today, was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the magazine’s 60th anniversary that year.
While on set in the Sunshine State, the model reflected upon her time with SI Swimsuit and how meaningful it was to share the title of brand Legend along with so many other powerful women.
“What Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is doing, what MJ is doing, what she is pioneering in terms of elevating women and women’s stories, and inclusion, is so important. Being an incredible example of what it means to empower others and letting people have their platforms is crucial. And she’s just so wonderful at doing that,” Aldridge shared. “I feel grateful to be part of this women’s group that is all about empowering each other, lifting each other up, cheerleading each other—all of that is so important. The women who are a part of this legends shoot really do that for each other and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
In honor of both Aldridge’s big day and her debut in the fold 11 years ago, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots from her rookie photo shoot, which was captured by James Macari in the Cook Islands. And though this feature was captured nearly a dozen years ago, the neon styles Aldridge modeled along the shore could just as easily be worn today. Bright and vibrant swimwear is a staple that stands the test of time, regardless of seasonal trends—as also evidenced by these SI Swimsuit models over the years.
Cheers to Aldridge on her 40th birthday!