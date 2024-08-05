Breanna Stewart Celebrates Team USA’s Continued Dominance With Powerful Images of Latest Paris Olympics Win
The U.S. women’s basketball team has been nothing but dominant at the Paris Olympics thus far. Over the weekend, the group phase of the women’s basketball competition concluded. With a win against Germany, Team USA proved itself a force in Group C, coming out on top of the standings with three wins in three games.
With a top rank in the group phase, the squad will automatically move on to the quarterfinals of the women’s basketball bid for a gold medal. On Aug. 7, they will take on Nigeria, looking for a win and a chance to advance closer to that podium finish.
Right now, though, Team USA is soaking in their latest win against Germany. Star forward Breanna Stewart took to Instagram to share a powerful look inside the players’ mentality as they progress through the Paris Olympic competition. They are looking for an eighth consecutive gold medal, and by the looks of if, they’re on track to win just that.
Stewart’s post featured a handful of in-game snaps from the team’s matchup with Germany on Aug. 4, which they won 87-68. Like their two previous group stage wins, the women’s basketball squad looked powerful on the court—and prepared for competition.
If they are to win gold in the 2024 games, Team USA would have to continue showing dominance and win three consecutive games to secure the top spot on the podium. While victory isn’t certain, the team is certainly playing with gold top of mind.