Skip to main content
1 on 1 With Breanna Stewart
1 on 1 With Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart Leads the U.S. at FIBA World Cup

The Team USA captain topped all scorers with 22 points against Belgium.

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart led all scorers in the opening game of the FIBA World Cup in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, pacing the U.S. team with 22 points en route to a 87–72 victory over Belgium. This is the third World Cup appearance for the SI Swimsuit model, who was named the tournament MVP in 2018. Team USA’s roster is loaded with 12 WNBA champions all seeking to win the U.S. its fourth consecutive title. The squad is counting on Stewart’s leadership, however, as stalwart point guard Sue Bird has retired.

It’s been a big year-plus for Stewart. She led the WNBA in scoring this season and won her second Olympic gold medal last year, two days before her “biggest accomplishment of the year” – the birth of her baby girl Ruby, who arrived via surrogate. This summer she also launched her signature “Stewie 1” sneaker with Puma.

Scroll to Continue

More from SwimLife

Stewart made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 alongside fellow WNBA players Sue Bird, Didi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike and Te’a Cooper in St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands.

The 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup is taking place in Sydney, Australia. The games began on September 22nd and will end on October 1st. On Friday, team USA will play Puerto Rico. Viewers in the United States can watch that game tonight, Thursday September 22nd on ESPN+ at 8:20 PM ET. 

GettyImages-1425765527
SwimNews

Breanna Stewart Leads the U.S. at FIBA World Cup

By Ananya Panchal
GettyImages-1422820649
Fashion

Kate Bock’s Must-Have Items for Fall Are All About Versatility and Comfort

By Alisandra Puliti
Untitled design (3)
SwimNews

Christen Harper Reveals How She Met Fiancé Jared Goff

By Ananya Panchal
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy