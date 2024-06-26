Brenna Huckaby’s Training Regimen for the 2026 Winter Paralympics Revealed
While many of us are anticipating the start of the summer Olympics in Paris later this month, Brenna Huckaby, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist and SI Swimsuit legend, is eagerly gearing up for the 2026 winter games.
We caught up with the 28-year-old athlete during our magazine launch events in Hollywood, Fla., last month, where we learned all about the snowboarder’s current training regimen for the World Championships in Switzerland in 2025 and the ’26 Winter Paralympics in Italy.
“My big goal is [the Paralympic Games in] 2026,” Huckaby says. “My goal is to claim two gold medals at those games. And then we have World Championships next year and I feel like if I can perform well there, it’s gonna just set me up for success in 2026.”
Huckaby’s training currently consists of primarily gym workouts, but from October through April, she’ll be hitting the snow, too. Her typical day of training is rigorous, and it starts bright and early.
“I wake up at 5:30 a.m., and then I get to the gym at 6 and I have a trainer [who I work with],” Huckaby tells us. “He gives me programming [that includes] a lot of weights, a lot of power [moves], getting my stability muscles really strong because in my sport, you crash hard, and if you’re not super fit, you’re going to get injured. So it’s just a lot of focus on injury prevention and power. You need to be strong and fast.”
Huckaby, whose favorite exercise is a power clean, hits the gym five days a week for an hour to an hour-and-a-half each day. While her typical sessions consist of power strength with a cardio finisher, she dedicates one day per week to cardio alone. In the afternoon, she may choose to hit the local mountain bike trails in her hometown in Montana for some additional training.
Nutrition is also a huge component of her training, and Huckaby is a creature of habit. She relies on oatmeal for breakfast and sweet potato with chicken or a different protein for lunch. As a mom of two young children, she’ll switch up dinners to keep things interesting for her family.
