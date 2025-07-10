Brianna LaPaglia Nails Coastal Chic in White Bikini for Sunset Beach Moment
Brianna LaPaglia is enjoying every ounce of a summertime getaway, and we can’t get enough of her swimsuit looks. Taking a break from New York City for a trip to Martha’s Vineyard, the content creator has been spending time with friends, indulging in local food and capturing the most stunning photos while modeling near the water.
The SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut as the brand’s digital cover star in January, hails from the Boston area, hence why her trip to Massachusetts was all the more special. As documented on Instagram, she’s delivering a coastal chic aesthetic while embracing staple colors, with her latest look consisting of a classic white string thong bikini that looks great no matter the occasion.
See her Instagram post here.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
LaPaglia’s white two-piece looked so great against the sunset backdrop as she posed on the beach, flaunting her tan and colorful cardigan from Free People—the Terry Towel Cardi ($398) to be exact. In other snaps, the BFFs podcast host and Barstool Sports personality laughed and posed in a stunning yellow, plunging, floor-length summer dress that screams beach glamour.
“I love u @freepeople,” she captioned the 11-photo Instagram carousel, shouting out the brand for the totally cozy, pretty sweater.
“these are beautiful you are beautiful ❤️,” commented photographer Kristianna Saleh.
“Whatever you got going on is exactly what needs to be 👏🏼💞 always rooting for you,” a fan added, referencing a recent comment from LaPaglia’s ex.
While it looks like LaPaglia has returned to Manhattan now, based on her Instagram story, she’s still taking time to share snaps from her trip. And with how gorgeous the coastal getaway looked, we can’t blame her. The content creator has noted multiple times how happy she’s been, particularly on this trip, which has fans so excited—particularly after the difficult year she had in 2024.
In November, LaPaglia accused her ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan of emotional abuse during a vulnerable, powerful episode of the BFFs podcast, also disclosing that his team allegedly offered her $12 million to sign an NDA to never speak of their relationship.
While on set with SI Swimsuit earlier this year in La Quinta, Calif., she discussed their relationship and how she’s learning to heal from the traumatic experience. And while she’s no doubt in a better place now, as seen on social media, she’s still dealing with the fallout. Case in point: reactions to Bryan’s new song “River Washed Hair.”
As reported by People, it didn’t take long for listeners to suggest the song might be about LaPaglia, particularly the mention of a “sweet girl who tore off that dress.” Bryan reacted first in a now-deleted TikTok comment, writing, “lmfao I said ‘sweet’ this is not about whatever she has going on hahahahahaah.”
LaPaglia then reportedly hit back in a two-parter comment on a different video, writing, “Lmao obviously he doesn’t think I’m sweet I turned down 12 million dollars to share my abuse while Rose [Madden] and Deb [Peifer] signed nda’s. Also fyi his songs aren’t about anyone he writes them drunk at 6am.”
“Also his comment just made me feel very excited to share some videos and stories of him this week on bffs,” LaPaglia allegedly added, referencing her podcast with Josh Richards.
While she didn’t share any other details about Bryan in the most recent episode, fans are waiting for any additional stories she might be willing to tell.