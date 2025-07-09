Brianna LaPaglia’s Red String Bikini Is Giving Happy Girl Energy
Summer calls for a trip to her home state, which couldn’t make Brianna LaPaglia happier. The Barstool Sports personality, who served as SI Swimsuit’s January digital cover star, took to Instagram this week to share a few snaps from her lovely trip to Massachusetts. The podcast host grew up in the Boston area and, as she declared on TikTok, she isn’t ready to head back to New York.
Getting a break from New York City, where LaPaglia currently lives, is ideal in the summertime. Trading in the hot subway train for strolls on the beach, the 26-year-old content creator seems totally in her element right now.
She took a moment to show off her scenic getaway, posing in a red string bikini in front of a field. Flaunting her fit figure and some tan lines, she accessorized with a Goorin Brothers hat and a necklace.
“I’m my happiest in Massachusetts,” LaPaglia captioned the three-photo post shared with her 1.2 million followers.
“We stannnn a healthy, happy, thriving queen ✨,” one commenter wrote—a statement we totally agree with.
“You are surrounded by authentic love because you ARE authentic love. ♥️love seeing you happy😍,” a second user commented.
“Looking happier and healthier 🔥❤️,” another added.
LaPaglia has been documenting her recent trip, including a stay at the beautiful Martha’s Vineyard with friends, on TikTok. From celebrating the Fourth of July and getting a tan outside to eating local fast food and having a wig party, the influencer is embracing summer with the best vibes.
The BFFs podcast host is glowing with happiness and her fans can’t get enough.
It’s been a big year for LaPaglia. After kicking off 2025 with an appearance at the Golden Globes, she made her SI Swimsuit debut that same month, traveling to La Quinta, Calif., for a gorgeous photo shoot with photographer Katherine Goguen. More recently, she stepped out for the 2025 SI Swimsuit launch party in Manhattan in May, and in June, she attended the New York premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth.
While on set with SI Swimsuit earlier this year, LaPaglia explained why she had to turn down the brand in the past, opening up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan, who she accused of emotional abuse.
“Last May, I was asked to host the red carpet by you guys, and [I was] so excited, we had a bunch of calls about it,” she recalled. “I had told my ex about the opportunity. In the beginning, it was like, ‘oh, that's really cool, but isn’t Sports Illustrated trashy? And then aren’t they going to ask you to walk in a bikini?’ He made me feel like it was trashy, below me, and that if I did it, he would look at me differently. I had to cancel.”
Coming off such a difficult time in her life, it’s no wonder LaPaglia’s fans—us included—love to see her thriving.