Brianna LaPaglia Almost Worked With SI Swimsuit Last Year
Watch Brianna LaPaglia open up on her reason for turning down an opportunity with SI Swimsuit last year. The 25-year-old BFFs podcast host and internet personality sat down with the brand for a moving interview where she touched on her relationship with country singer Zach Bryan, teased what’s next for her and shared how much social media has impacted her life.
LaPaglia serves as SI Swimsuit’s January digital cover star, following in the footsteps of Alix Earle and Ilona Maher.
Transcript
Last May, I was asked to host the red carpet by you guys, and so excited, we had a bunch of calls about it. I had told my ex about the opportunity. In the beginning, it was like, “oh, that's really cool, but isn’t Sports Illustrated trashy? And then aren’t they going to ask you to walk in a bikini?” He made me feel like it was trashy, below me, and that if I did it, he would look at me differently. I had to cancel.