Brianna LaPaglia’s Breathtaking Cut-Out Gown Is One of Her Best Looks Yet
Brianna LaPaglia didn’t come to play last night for the New York premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth. The content creator, who served as SI Swimsuit’s January 2025 digital cover star, stepped out on the red carpet to celebrate the new release in a mesmerizing gown that has fans jaw-dropped.
The 26-year-old podcast host, who rose to fame as a Barstool Sports personality, kept her followers up to date throughout the evening, sharing videos as she got ready and behind the scenes looks from the premiere. The red carpet event, which took place in Manhattan, N.Y., saw big-name celebs such as the main cast, consisting of Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali, in attendance.
LaPaglia was undoubtedly one of the best dressed on the red carpet, donning a teal slinky floor-length gown featuring a criss-cross halter-neck line and a dramatic plunge cut-out, exposing cleavage and part of her stomach. The color looked absolutely stunning on her complexion and against her hair color, as she kept her hairstyle classic with mermaid-inspired beach waves.
With a look this head-turning, it’s safe to say this is one of LaPaglia’s best looks to date—if not the best.
“Okay, guys, this is the dress,” LaPaglia laughed as she showed off her look on TikTok. “It’s kind of a lot.” Chronicling her night, she shocked fans by revealing that the premiere did not provide food or alcohol, forcing her and a friend to make a snack and drink run ahead of the movie’s start.
Over on Instagram, fans could not get over how perfectly LaPaglia applied double-sided tape to her dress, considering the open front did not lead to a nip slip.
“You have more trust in that dress than I do myself OMFG 😍🤩,” a fan hilariously wrote on the post above, which also paid homage to the memorable Girls episode “The Panic in Central Park.”
“That tape is working over timeeee bby,” another wrote.
Others, like us, simply couldn’t stop obsessing over how fabulous she looked. “i’m no better than a man,” content creator Whitney Haley humorously commented.
Over the years, LaPaglia, who has a combined 5.6 million followers across Instagram and her two TikTok accounts, has perfected the art of red carpet fashion. Last month, she stepped out in New York for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue launch party, looking totally flawless in a mauve floor-length Retrofête gown with a plunging neckline and gathered fabric at the waist.
As an SI Swimsuit digital cover model, LaPaglia has become integrated into the brand family, befriending fellow models and attending various events. The launch party, which took place at the Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 15, was a great opportunity for her to connect with the other ladies.
“It’s so fun, because I get to talk to all the girls online, obviously, but I don’t get to see them, and now that we’re all here, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is awesome.’ It feels like a big sleepover,” she told us on the red carpet. “I feel like we're just having a good, big girl party.”