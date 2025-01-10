We’re Still Not Over the Bright, Ab-Flaunting Two-Pieces Cindy Kimberly Wore in Barbados
Popular content creator Cindy Kimberly never fails to make our jaws drop. The 26-year-old Amsterdam-born influencer got her start in modeling after Justin Bieber found her photo and shared it on his Instagram page a decade ago, leading to internet fame. In the years since, she’s appeared on the pages of brands like Cosmopolitan and Playboy, walked the runway for designers such as Mirror Palais and starred in campaigns for Juicy Couture UK, Pretty Little Things and more. She even launched her own fashion line, LOBA, in 2023.
And in 2022, she made her SI Swimsuit debut as a rookie when jetting off to Barbados for a collection of stunning photos. Photographed by Ben Watts, Kimberly radiated natural beauty and allure as she posed on the beach and in the water. Among the many unforgettable swimsuits she wore were a few very colorful, flattering two-pieces that accentuated her toned body and undeniable skills in front of the camera.
The content creator, who grew up in Costa Blanca, Spain, called joining SI Swimsuit “truly an honor,” adding that, “15-year-old me would never believe me if I told her.” Well, not only did she appear on the magazine’s pages, but she looked drop-dead gorgeous doing so. Check out a few of our favorite photos from the 2022 shoot below.
Kimberly rocked all sorts of styles for the shoot, from crochet and strings to thong bottoms and cross-cross tops, proving she looks great in everything.
When talking to SI Swimsuit while on set for her rookie shoot, Kimberly explained her love for modeling, agreeing that she considered it her “creative outlet.”
“I think of modeling as acting,” she shared at the time. “I tell myself I will be fierce that day or sexy or soft. And it all comes out in the photos. I love having to step into different characters for it. I also genuinely love being on set and observing photographers and stylists. I love watching creative people thrive at what they love and do best and learn.”
Today, Kimberly keeps busy modeling and running her fashion brand, LOBA. The line, which is exclusively available on Revolve, features formal items perfect for nights out as well as everyday staples like casual crop tops and sweaters. The model, who is reportedly in a relationship with soccer player Dele Alli, is also gearing up for the release of her film debut, Lake George, set to come out sometime this year.