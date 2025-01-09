Brittany Mahomes ‘Ready’ for Baby No. 3 in Radiant Baby Bump-Flaunting, Bra-Exposed Look
Brittany Mahomes is more than ready to welcome baby no. 3 with her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes took to Instagram this week to share her most recent maternity flicks and looked as radiant as ever in her all-white outfit. Starting with the top of her ensemble, she can be seen sporting a white button-up shirt—totally unbuttoned. It’s open just enough to expose the white bra she’s wearing, perfect to flaunt her growing baby bump. As for the bottom of the ensemble, un-buttoned white pants with a frayed hem are a no-brainer as they highlight even further how soon her third child, a baby girl, is on the way.
The 29-year-old SI Swimsuit rookie’s wavy blonde locks stand out in this maternity shoot, as do her many blinged-out rings and earrings. But, of course, it’s her bright smile that brings everything together for the perfect photo set. See the full post here.
Mahomes is expected to deliver her daughter as soon as this weekend, according to her superstar athlete husband, meaning that baby no. 3 will be here much sooner than her fans expected. Although it might be a big adjustment having three kids while juggling being a wife and businesswoman, the Kansas City Current co-owner wouldn’t have it another way, as motherhood fills her with joy.
“Oh my goodness, I love being a mom. I've been called to be a mom ever since I was little,” Mahomes, who made her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2024 when traveling to Belize, told SheKnows. “Just seeing my kids grow up, and the things that they’re learning, and the things that they’re taking from their dad … when we have first experiences with them, taking them somewhere, seeing them happy and lit up and in good spirits when we do stuff, is probably the biggest thing that I enjoy.”
As for the papa bear of the family, Patrick also loves being a father to his beautiful kids, stating that fatherhood is the most “rewarding” experience, even after coming home from a long day of being one of the most talked about athletes of this generation.
“Just coming home and having to get that energy back up and put on that smile on your face and be a dad, I mean it's a full-time job,” the 29-year-old quarterback expressed to E! News in 2023. “But the most rewarding are those moments as well, so it is a challenge of bringing that energy home at the same time.”
The Mahomes family is ringing in the new year with a huge blessing. The beautiful family of four will soon expand to five and we couldn’t be happier for them.