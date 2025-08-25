Brittany Mahomes Delivers Back-to-Back Style Moments at Chiefs Preseason and Premiere
Brittany Mahomes never fails to prove that—no matter the occasion—the SI Swimsuit model will show up in style.
Sunday night was the mother of three’s latest example, as she graced the red carpet for ESPN’s The Kingdom screening, while also sharing the cutest carousel of her family on the Arrowhead Stadium sidelines to Instagram.
“Every year is different with my babies, I get so excited taking them to the first game and seeing how much more they understand and enjoy watching their dad play!” Mahomes penned in the post’s caption. “This year is gonna be a good one🥹😍🤍.”
The seven-slide carousel featured snapshots from the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason matchup at their home stadium. Mahomes sported a cherry-red cami and light-washed denim shorts while staying close to her two oldest children, Sterling Skye and Patrick ’Bronze’ Mahomes III, as they cheered on their dad, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as he went up against the Chicago Bears.
“Gameday posts are back & I couldn’t be more excited!!" one user gushed on Mahomes’s post, adding a duo of yellow and red hearts to match the team’s colors. “Such beautiful kiddos & family!!”
Another user agreed, writing: “So excited for this year and all the family traditions ❤️🥺.”
“Not many kids get to see their dads at work. So special. Enjoy it 💕,” a fan beamed.
Last night, the couple—who tied the knot in March 2022—were all smiles off the field, as they joined the team to watch The Kingdom at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City. The entire six-part series is available to stream now on Disney+ and ESPN+.
On the carpet, Brittany styled a rouched, ivory mini dress with a silver chain-linked bag and a stack of matching bangles. The SI Swimsuit model—who made her debut in the fold in 2024 from Belize—completed the look with nude heels and wore her hair in loose waves. Patrick complimented his wife’s look with a similar-colored cream tee, which he wore underneath a velvet Amiri button-up, paired with brown slacks.
The love from the duo is more than evident, as Patrick championed his wife earlier this month with PEOPLE. “There’s no better feeling than having someone by your side who is just as competitive as you and supports you in everything you do,” he said. Brittany echoed the sentiment, telling TODAY in January that Patrick is the “most supportive husband in the world.”