Brittany Mahomes Channels Her Inner It Girl Barbie in Magenta Bikini for New Campaign
Brittany Mahomes has been temporarily renamed Barbie Mahomes after her latest modeling gig, which, by the way, we are totally obsessed with. The SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut with the brand in Belize with photographer Derek Kettela earlier this year, totally wowed in a new campaign with Alani Nutrition, promoting the energy and wellness supplement brand’s new Hawaiian Shaved Ice flavor.
The KC Current co-owner donned a bright, shiny magenta two-piece featuring a sporty, long-sleeve, asymmetrical cut-out bikini top and futuristic high-rise bottoms. Her long blonde locks were styled into a trendy, wavy wet look and her nails we painted hot pink to match the major Barbiecore vibes of the beachside photo shoot.
“HAWAIIAN SHAVED ICE JUST GOT HOTTER 🌺 New look AND taste.. sipped first by @brittanylynne🥥,” the company’s Instagram account wrote under a stunning series of colorful, summery pics.
The mom of two, who shares her kids with husband and NFL star quarterback Patrick Mahomes opted for her signature full glam look including a super glowy, luminous base, feathered brows, dramatic lashes to make her blue eyes pop and glossy pink lips. She completed the look with her massive diamond ring, in adition to a few other statement rings and flower stud earrings. In the following snap the model shedded her shrug layer and laid in the sand, serving major unbothered, it-girl vibes with rectangular pink sunglasses.
“Brought mine all the way to Portugal 😍😍🍧,” fellow 2024 SI Swim rookie Jena Sims commented,
"Have been waiting for this!! 😍 so proud of you, sexy mama! @brittanylynne 🍧," Betina Gozo Shimonek added.
Shop the new Hawaiian Shaved Ice flavor and more products at alaninu.com.