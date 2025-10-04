Brittany Mahomes’s Game Day Style Strikes Again With Vibrant Red Parka Mini Dress
The Kansas City Chiefs may have taken down the Baltimore Ravens 37–20 this weekend, but Brittany Mahomes’s game-day look was what we were rooting for, and it was also a major win.
The SI Swimsuit model and mom of three brought fiery fashion energy to Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 28, rocking a vibrant red St. Agni Paper Taffeta Parka ($565) styled as a mini dress. The bold outerwear piece—crafted from a lightweight technical fabric made of recycled polyester and silk—was cinched perfectly at the waist and left unzipped at the top for a relaxed, collar-folded-down finish that gave it high-fashion, off-duty edge.
She paired the look with yellow adidas Handball Spezial sneakers, a sporty nod to the Chiefs’ signature colorway, and added a stack of Shashi tennis necklaces for an effortlessly cool high-low twist. A luxe wristwatch and dazzling diamond rings completed the glamour-meets-athletic vibe.
A family affair
In the cover photo she shared on Instagram, Mahomes posed indoors, adjusting the jacket’s sleeves to a mid-length scrunch for added drama. Her blonde curls were styled in bouncy, voluminous waves, while her makeup featured luminous skin, a soft, rosy flush and dramatic, dark lashes.
In later slides, the 30-year-old posed with her three kids, Sterling, Bronze and Golden Raye, then hit the field for a few more solo and action shots. The whole moment felt equal parts family-focused and fashion-forward, a balance Mahomes nails effortlessly every time she shows up to support her husband, quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. The couple are high school sweethearts who got married in 2022. They welcomed their third baby this January.
Fans react
“🙏🏼🤍🥹,” the Brittany Lynne fitness founder and KC Current co-owner captioned the carousel.
“Wow!!! So beautiful and Ster is me with that hotdog bun 😂,” Bex Pichelmann commented.
“Cutest mama!,” one fan chimed in.
“Such adorable children!” another exclaimed.
The entrepreneur has become a certified WAG style icon in recent seasons, consistently bringing bold, editorial-level looks to the sidelines. Whether it’s elevated denim, tailored leather or statement outerwear like this parka, Mahomes knows how to bring personal flair to classic game day staples.
She’s also the face of Divi haircare and a major ambassador for Abercrombie’s viral NFL line—which she often shops from for game-day staples. Shop the site 25% off now, at abercrombie.com, and check out Mahomes‘s favorite pieces here.
And as the Chiefs continue their 2025 campaign, we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on the Texas native’s Instagram for more fashion touchdowns.