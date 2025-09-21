We’re Kicking Off Football Sunday With a Rewind to Brittany Mahomes’s Shoot in Belize
Football Sunday just hits different when Brittany Mahomes is involved.
As the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the New York Giants this afternoon, we’re throwing it back to one of our favorite moments of the 2024 season: her SI Swimsuit debut.
The Texas native and mom of three joined the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie last year, posing for photographer Derek Kettela on the picturesque beaches of Belize. The feature was part of our 60th Anniversary Issue and quickly became one of the most talked-about shoots of the year.
“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” the 30-year-old gushed while on set. “I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team.”
Known for her bold confidence, team spirit and unapologetic authenticity, Mahomes brought all of that and more to her photo shoot in San Pedro Ambergris Caye. The gallery captured her natural beauty, strength and elegance—proof that she’s not just showing up for game days, but owning every moment in between.
“I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself and feel confident in whatever you do, and I think SI Swimsuit does, too. Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself,” she added. “People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be.”
Off the beach, Mahomes wears many hats. She’s a certified personal trainer and founder of Brittany Lynne Fitness. She’s the co-owner of the Kansas City Current, helping shape the future of women’s sports. And she’s married to her high school sweetheart, Chiefs quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes, raising three children—Sterling, Bronze and baby Golden Raye, who was born in January.
But her SI Swimsuit debut marked a different kind of milestone—one that celebrated her individuality, power and the way she continues to evolve both personally and professionally.
As football fans tune in today, there’s no better time to revisit her 2024 shoot—the one that reminded us Mahomes isn’t just on the sidelines. She’s front and center, writing her own story.
And win or lose, this is one gallery we’ll be cheering for all season long.