Brooklyn Decker Was a Vision in Colorful, Patterned Bikinis for Hawaii Photo Shoot
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend Brooklyn Decker first appeared on the pages of the magazine in 2006 after jetting off to the gorgeous Cartagena, Colombia to shoot with photographer Tiziano Magni. Not only did this mark her debut with the brand, but it also marked her first time getting a passport and traveling out of the country, for a photo shoot that would change her career forever. Earning Rookie of the Year for her first-ever feature, Decker also appeared on the cover of the 2010 issue, posing in the scenic Maldives for photographer Walter Iooss Jr.’s lens.
The now-37-year-old has appeared in 10 total features for the magazine, most recently returning in 2024 for the special “Legends” shoot in honor of the 60th anniversary. On set, the actress discussed the importance of getting to represent a brand that values women’s empowerment. “I just feel lucky to be part of this group of diverse and storied women. Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] launched my career when I was 18-years-old. Growing up, my mom would get the magazine every year because they always showcased powerful, beautiful women who were strong and constantly in motion,” she shared.
It’d be impossible for us to pick just one—or even two—favorite shoots Decker has done with SI Swimsuit, but it’s so fun to look back and reminisce on the stunning looks she’s served. Case in point: her Hawaii shoot with photographer Stewart Shining in 2011, where she proved she looks amazing in any bold color or any fun pattern. Scroll through these beautiful pics for proof:
Decker has traveled to some of the most picturesque locations across the globe with SI Swimsuit, including Arizona in 2007, the Grenadines in 2009, Peter Island in 2011 and more. She was also part of the special legends photo shoot in 2014 for the brand’s 50th anniversary, where she posed for photographer Walter Iooss Jr. in New York City.
“To be a Legend speaks volumes about the magazine and its loyalty to the women on the pages, and its commitment to launching careers and helping sustain careers—and continuing to showcase women long after the industry has told them they’re over,” Decker added while on set with photographer Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. last year. “Being a Legend is more about the power of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit than it is about any one of us individually.”
The mom of two, who has been married to former tennis pro Andy Roddick since 2009, is also well known for movies such as Just Go With It and What to Expect When You're Expecting as well as TV shows Grace and Frankie and Friends With Better Lives.