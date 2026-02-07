Swimsuit

Celebrate Brooks Nader’s Birthday With a Look Back at Her 7 Stylish Shoots

The reality TV star and SI Swimsuit staple turns 29 years old today.

Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by That’s So Fetch. Earrings by JÉBLANC.
Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by That’s So Fetch. Earrings by JÉBLANC. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

When it comes to SI Swimsuit staples, Brooks Nader is at the top of the list.

The model and Love Thy Nader star has shot with the magazine every year since her debut in 2019, resulting in an incredible array of fashion-forward photos. She also just so happens to be celebrating her 29th birthday today, Feb. 7—and you better believe the brand wants to celebrate with her!

In honor of Nader’s latest trip around the sun, we’re taking a look back at each of her impressive seven years with the brand—starting with her striking rookie feature.

Paradise Island, Bahamas

Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas.
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The brand staple first stepped onto our set seven years ago, in 2019, when she entered the Swim Search open casting call. On the shores of Paradise Island in the Bahamas, she was photographed by Yu Tsai. She made her official mark on the brand there, taking home the Swim Search win that year and cementing her place in the SI Swimsuit history books.

Check out her full 2019 gallery here.

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Bali, Indonesia

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali, Indonesia. Swimsuit by Oh Polly. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Nader returned for her sophomore shoot with SI Swimsuit just one year later in 2020, trekking to Bali with the brand to reunite with Tsai. Her styling for the shoot was a daring mix of bikinis, further accessorized with standout statement jewelry.

Check out her full 2020 gallery here.

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali, Indonesia. Swimsuit by Oh Polly. Bracelets by Monies. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Hollywood, Fla.

Brooks Nader poses in a yellow one-piece swimsuit in Florida.
Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The model returned stateside for her third consecutive shoot in 2021, repping the brand in front of Ben Watt’s camera lens. In a mix of yellows, oranges and reds, the shoot was warm and inviting, proving that the third time was, indeed, the charm.

Check out her full 2021 gallery here.

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. Earrings by Electric Picks. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Montenegro

Brooks Nader is wearing white bikini top in Montenegro.
Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Montce. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Earrings and bracelets by IPPOLITA. Ring by SOKO. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Montenegro marked the fourth shoot for Nader in 2021, who took to the glowing shores amid sunset in a collection of soft, sweet swim looks. In shades of deep green and orange with photographer James Macari, the SI Swimsuit fashion team noted the style choices “reflected the natural colors of the architecture and nature” found on location.

Check out her full 2021 gallery here.

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by MESHKI. Earrings by Rue Gembon. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Dominican Republic

Brooks Nader poses in a red one-piece swimsuit on the beaches of the Dominican Republic.
Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Bracelets by Noir provided by New York Vintage. Earrings by Electric Picks x Brooks Nader. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

In 2023, Nader officially became an SI Swimsuit cover girl! Wearing a beautiful Baywatch-style one-piece and once again posing for Macari, she graced the front page of the issue as one of four cover models selected that year, appearing alongside Martha Stewart, Kim Petras and Megan Fox.

Check out her full 2023 gallery here.

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SAME. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Mexico and Hollywood, Fla. (again!)

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

For as massive as 2023 was for the cover girl, 2024 somehow still managed to step things up a notch. That year, Nader starred in not one, but two separate shoots. The first was a sun-drenched feature in Mexico, where she reunited with Tsai for a third time. Meanwhile, her second feature—also shot by Tsai—officially christened her an SI Swimsuit Legend.

Check out her full 2024 Mexico gallery here and her full 2024 Legends gallery here.

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Dress by Versace. Shoes by Gianvito Rossi. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Bermuda

Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali.
Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

For her most recent SI Swimsuit feature, Nader reunited with Watts in Bermuda for the 2025 issue. In a mix of unique tropical locations (including a beachside cave), she modeled a collection of designer swimwear with sparkling details and bejeweled pieces for a luxe vacation-ready vibe.

Check out her full 2025 gallery here.

Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by It’s Now Cool. Top by JÉBLANC. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

In short: we here at SI Swimsuit are wishing Nader the happiest of birthdays!

