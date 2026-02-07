Celebrate Brooks Nader’s Birthday With a Look Back at Her 7 Stylish Shoots
When it comes to SI Swimsuit staples, Brooks Nader is at the top of the list.
The model and Love Thy Nader star has shot with the magazine every year since her debut in 2019, resulting in an incredible array of fashion-forward photos. She also just so happens to be celebrating her 29th birthday today, Feb. 7—and you better believe the brand wants to celebrate with her!
In honor of Nader’s latest trip around the sun, we’re taking a look back at each of her impressive seven years with the brand—starting with her striking rookie feature.
Paradise Island, Bahamas
The brand staple first stepped onto our set seven years ago, in 2019, when she entered the Swim Search open casting call. On the shores of Paradise Island in the Bahamas, she was photographed by Yu Tsai. She made her official mark on the brand there, taking home the Swim Search win that year and cementing her place in the SI Swimsuit history books.
Check out her full 2019 gallery here.
Bali, Indonesia
Nader returned for her sophomore shoot with SI Swimsuit just one year later in 2020, trekking to Bali with the brand to reunite with Tsai. Her styling for the shoot was a daring mix of bikinis, further accessorized with standout statement jewelry.
Check out her full 2020 gallery here.
Hollywood, Fla.
The model returned stateside for her third consecutive shoot in 2021, repping the brand in front of Ben Watt’s camera lens. In a mix of yellows, oranges and reds, the shoot was warm and inviting, proving that the third time was, indeed, the charm.
Check out her full 2021 gallery here.
Montenegro
Montenegro marked the fourth shoot for Nader in 2021, who took to the glowing shores amid sunset in a collection of soft, sweet swim looks. In shades of deep green and orange with photographer James Macari, the SI Swimsuit fashion team noted the style choices “reflected the natural colors of the architecture and nature” found on location.
Check out her full 2021 gallery here.
Dominican Republic
In 2023, Nader officially became an SI Swimsuit cover girl! Wearing a beautiful Baywatch-style one-piece and once again posing for Macari, she graced the front page of the issue as one of four cover models selected that year, appearing alongside Martha Stewart, Kim Petras and Megan Fox.
Check out her full 2023 gallery here.
Mexico and Hollywood, Fla. (again!)
For as massive as 2023 was for the cover girl, 2024 somehow still managed to step things up a notch. That year, Nader starred in not one, but two separate shoots. The first was a sun-drenched feature in Mexico, where she reunited with Tsai for a third time. Meanwhile, her second feature—also shot by Tsai—officially christened her an SI Swimsuit Legend.
Check out her full 2024 Mexico gallery here and her full 2024 Legends gallery here.
Bermuda
For her most recent SI Swimsuit feature, Nader reunited with Watts in Bermuda for the 2025 issue. In a mix of unique tropical locations (including a beachside cave), she modeled a collection of designer swimwear with sparkling details and bejeweled pieces for a luxe vacation-ready vibe.
Check out her full 2025 gallery here.
In short: we here at SI Swimsuit are wishing Nader the happiest of birthdays!