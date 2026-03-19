Brooks Nader and Olivia Dunne Prove They Are Made for Iconic Red Swimwear As ‘Baywatch’ Begins Filming

SI Swimsuit cover models Brooks Nader and Olivia Dunne are suiting up for their new roles on Baywatch, and as predicted, the two look incredible in red.

The Fox reboot began filming on Venice Beach on Monday, March 16, and several sneak peeks have begun making their way around the internet. Nader, 29, has joined the cast as a series regular and will portray Selene, “the sharp-tongued Captain of the Zuma Beach lifeguards,” per Deadline. Meanwhile, Dunne, 23, is playing the recurring role of junior lifeguard, Grace.

An Instagram carousel posted by Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, March 18, showcased Nader and Dunne alongside several of their fellow cast members—including Shay Mitchell, Hassie Harrison, Noah Beck, Thaddeus LaGrone—as they posed in their iconic red one-pieces in the sand.

Click here to see the Instagram carousel.

Isabel Alysa, Nader’s longtime tan artist and the CEO and founder of Dolce Glow, shared a beautifully bronzed snapshot of the Baton Rouge native on set in Los Angeles. Nader struck a pose in her red swimsuit while popping out one leg and proving she truly was made for this role.

“DOLCE GIRL FOREVER,” Nader chimed in the comments. “THE BEST OF THE BEST.”

“👏🔥 SENSATIONAL!!! 👏,” another follower wrote.

“Stunning 😍❤️,” someone else added.

Additionally, Barstool Sports podcast Chicks in the Office, cohosted by Maria Ciuffo and Francesca Mariano, shared several stills from the Baywatch set on their Instagram account. The carousel included stills of Nader and Dunne strutting through the sand, as well as a snap of the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model holding a clapboard.

“Bombshells !!” Nader’s sister, Grace Ann, gushed in the comments section, while sibling Sarah Jane chimed in to write “Unwell.”

“@brooksnader is made for this ! Giving us 🔥 bombshell Pam energy!!!!” someone else concurred.

“Brooks legit reminds me of the OG Baywatch ladies - Pam Anderson, Yasmine Bleeth and Nicole Egbert 🤩 Such a perfect casting,” another fan declared.

“@brooksnader you will make this show! Can’t wait to watch 😍🔥,” an additional follower cheered.

Prior to filming starting earlier this week, Dunne, a 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star, took to her Instagram account to share snaps of herself with her script.

“You were made for this ❤️,” friend and two-time SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton applauded. “I’m so proud of you ❤️.”

“LETS GO BABY,” Nader cheered.

According to Deadline, the 12-episode series will also film on the Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles this spring. Baywatch is expected to premiere later in 2026.

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