Brooks Nader Reflects on Living, Filming With Her Sisters: ‘Can’t Get Away With Anything’
Brooks Nader is letting it all out and letting the cameras roll. The SI Swimsuit legend and Baton Rouge native just starred on the cover of Us Weekly, sharing exclusive insight into her life with her three sisters ahead of the Love Thy Nader premiere on Freeform and Hulu.
The 28-year-old, who now lives in New York City, got candid about growing up with Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland, filming together for the first time and navigating love, career and chaos under one roof.
“We grew up on top of each other, and I think that’s carried all the way through,” she shared. “No matter how our jobs or lifestyles changed, we’re just as thick as thieves. When I’m not with them, I feel like I’m missing a child or something.”
The unscripted series follows the sisters as they juggle modeling, relationships and adulthood in NYC—and it doesn’t hold back. “Everyone is in everyone’s business at all times,” Brooks added. “If it’s me responding to an ex or someone they don’t approve of, they’re gonna find out in five seconds, and it’s gonna be a whole thing. You can’t get away with anything.”
Since winning SI Swimsuit’s Swim Search open casting call in 2019, Brooks has landed seven consecutive features, a solo cover in 2023 and a Legends spread in 2024. This year, she posed for Yu Tsai in Bermuda and celebrated with all three sisters at launch week in New York. But even with modeling success, she’s stayed grounded in family.
“My sisters and I only just started traveling internationally—the best gift I ever got was a passport,” she shared. “There’s so much to see out there, and we’re taking our parents along now. They’re loving life. It’s so cute to see them experience Europe or the Bahamas or wherever for the first time. It’s epic.”
The show captures big milestones and vulnerable moments, including her split from Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko, on film. “I was going through a lot of change,” she said. “The cameras were rolling at the perfect time to capture all the things that unfolded.”
And while the Nader sisters bring serious glam and laughs to the screen, Brooks hopes what viewers take away is simple: sisterhood. “The moral of the story is how sisters come together during hard times and happy times, and just stick together,” she explains. “We’ve been telling each other we need to really enjoy this, because hopefully we’re all going to get married and move in with a husband and have kids and do whatever. So this is a cherished time that we’re loving right now.”