Brooks Nader’s Latest Red Carpet Look Reminded Us of Her Dominican Republic Cover Shoot

The model and reality TV star certainly knows how to rock an eye-popping shade.

Allie Hayes

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Bracelets by Noir provided by New York Vintage. Earrings by Electric Picks x Brooks Nader.
Brooks Nader’s ability to rock the color red has always been next level, and the seven-time SI Swimsuit model—who most recently joined the brand in Bermuda for a feature in the 2025 magazine—reminded fans of this fact while walking the red carpet earlier this week.

Stopping by the Clarins’ Sugar & Shine Galentine’s event on Thursday, Jan. 29, Nader posed with her sisters and Love Thy Nader costars, Mary Holland and Sarah Jane, while wearing a radiant red dress.

Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader and Sarah Jane Nader attend the Clarins Iconic Lip Perfector with a Sugar & Shine Event
Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader and Sarah Jane Nader / Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Clarins USA

The stylish piece was crafted in a bright cherry-red shade with long sleeves and a midi length. Still, the standouts were in the details, with the daring cutout at the bust and the thin belt to cinch in her waist making for marvelous finishing touches.

Still, whenever we here at SI Swimsuit see the model rocking this particular shade, we can’t help but immediately be reminded of her first-ever cover shoot with the brand in the Dominican Republic for the 2023 issue.

Brooks Nader on the cover of SI Swimsuit 2023.
Following her debut on Paradise Island in 2019, Nader became a staple of the annual SI Swimsuit issue, appearing in the fold each consecutive year. However, it was during her fifth shoot with the brand that Nader landed her first-ever cover alongside fellow 2023 cover models Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Martha Stewart.

Posing for photographer James Macari, the model shined on the shores of the Dominican Republic, commanding the camera lens with her stoic gaze. “They popped out with my cover, and then we were all crying and freaking—and I mean it because I was in complete shock mode,” Nader said of the moment her front-page spot was revealed. “It was an insane shock. I literally almost fainted.”

Brooks Nader poses in a red one-piece swimsuit on the beaches of the Dominican Republic.
The cover image showcased the model in a Baywatch-style red one-piece by Matthew Bruch, featuring a daringly low scoop in the back and a high-cut on the bottom. When it came to inspiration for the look, the SI Swimsuit style team noted that they were embracing the vibes set by the highly anticipated Barbie film, which was released later that same summer.

With this in mind, the team accessorized her look further with plenty of fun, statement-making jewelry, including geometric bracelets from Noir (provided by New York Vintage) and earrings from her own collab, Electric Picks x Brooks Nader. Given the personal touches and meaning behind the look, it should also come as no surprise that, when asked which ensemble from the shoot was her favorite, Nader herself picked the radiant red moment.

Brooks Nader
You can view Nader’s full 2023 gallery here!

Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.

