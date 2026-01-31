Brooks Nader’s Latest Red Carpet Look Reminded Us of Her Dominican Republic Cover Shoot
Brooks Nader’s ability to rock the color red has always been next level, and the seven-time SI Swimsuit model—who most recently joined the brand in Bermuda for a feature in the 2025 magazine—reminded fans of this fact while walking the red carpet earlier this week.
Stopping by the Clarins’ Sugar & Shine Galentine’s event on Thursday, Jan. 29, Nader posed with her sisters and Love Thy Nader costars, Mary Holland and Sarah Jane, while wearing a radiant red dress.
The stylish piece was crafted in a bright cherry-red shade with long sleeves and a midi length. Still, the standouts were in the details, with the daring cutout at the bust and the thin belt to cinch in her waist making for marvelous finishing touches.
Still, whenever we here at SI Swimsuit see the model rocking this particular shade, we can’t help but immediately be reminded of her first-ever cover shoot with the brand in the Dominican Republic for the 2023 issue.
Following her debut on Paradise Island in 2019, Nader became a staple of the annual SI Swimsuit issue, appearing in the fold each consecutive year. However, it was during her fifth shoot with the brand that Nader landed her first-ever cover alongside fellow 2023 cover models Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Martha Stewart.
Posing for photographer James Macari, the model shined on the shores of the Dominican Republic, commanding the camera lens with her stoic gaze. “They popped out with my cover, and then we were all crying and freaking—and I mean it because I was in complete shock mode,” Nader said of the moment her front-page spot was revealed. “It was an insane shock. I literally almost fainted.”
The cover image showcased the model in a Baywatch-style red one-piece by Matthew Bruch, featuring a daringly low scoop in the back and a high-cut on the bottom. When it came to inspiration for the look, the SI Swimsuit style team noted that they were embracing the vibes set by the highly anticipated Barbie film, which was released later that same summer.
With this in mind, the team accessorized her look further with plenty of fun, statement-making jewelry, including geometric bracelets from Noir (provided by New York Vintage) and earrings from her own collab, Electric Picks x Brooks Nader. Given the personal touches and meaning behind the look, it should also come as no surprise that, when asked which ensemble from the shoot was her favorite, Nader herself picked the radiant red moment.