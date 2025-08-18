11 Brooks Nader SI Swimsuit Moments That Still Live Rent-Free in Our Minds
It’s sometimes unbelievable to think that it’s been six years since Brooks Nader first joined SI Swimsuit, winning the annual open casting call in 2019. The Louisiana native, who now resides in New York City with her three sisters, got to model for Yu Tsai’s lens for her first-ever shoot for Swim Search in the Bahamas, which began her years-long journey with the brand.
Since then, Nader has posed for SI Swimsuit every single year, has landed impressive partnerships with brands such as Samsung and Celsius, competed on Dancing With the Stars and is even launching her own reality show, Love Thy Nader, releasing later his month. With all of these awesome accolades, we have to admit we’re still thinking about past photos in SI Swimsuit, which have defined her tenure with the magazine.
When she landed the cover
Nader’s cover moment came in 2023, when she served Baywatch realness in this classic red high-cut one-piece from Matthew Bruch. This year was understandably monumental for the model, who called finding out the news “an insane shock.” She shared the coveted front-page spot with the incredible Martha Stewart, Megan Fox and Kim Petras.
“They popped out with my cover and then we were all crying and freaking — and I mean it because I was in complete shock mode. It was an insane shock. I literally almost fainted,” Nader recalled.
Bright colors owned her Dominican Republic shoot as she flaunted her toned and sun-kissed figure, undeniable beauty and expert poses.
Swim Search
Taking it back to where it all began, we can’t talk about Nader’s journey with SI Swimsuit without looking back at her debut photo shoot. Posing on Paradise Island, the model and content creator looked like total paradise in a collection of classic suits.
During a live interview taping of the Taste of Taylor podcast with host Taylor Strecker at SI Swimsuit’s inaugural Social Club pop-up this May, Nader recalled how she was shut down by her agency when she told them her “number one goal” was to be in SI Swimsuit. “‘You’re not really their type,’” she remembered being told.
Of course, that couldn’t be further from the truth, and Nader ended up winning the second annual open casting call, after Camille Kostek and Haley Kalil the year prior.
“Legend” status
Fast forward to 2024, and Nader was initiated into the class of SI Swimsuit legends for the 60th anniversary issue. Surrounded by other incredible models who have helped shape the magazine into what it is today, the reality star was the picture of elegance in this champagne Versace gown, posing in Hollywood, Fla.
“It’s surreal because I feel like I was just standing in line for the Swim Search, trying to be around the magazine and meet the team—and [back then] that to me seemed like such a far-fetched dream,” Nader stated on set. “To go from being told ‘no’ by my agents, who said I wouldn’t be a good fit for Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] and they wouldn’t like me, to actually winning the Swim Search and being in the issue, and then going on to be on the cover, to now being considered a legend, surrounded by actual legends like Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks, Lily Aldridge and Maye Musk—I can’t even describe how incredibly special this moment is.”
Two shoots in one year? Why not?
And the “Legends” shoot wasn’t the only time Nader appeared in the 2024 magazine. She also traveled to Mexico, where she was photographed by Tsai yet another time, embracing a sultry, moody aesthetic on the beach. With smoky makeup and this brown string bikini by Maygel Coronel, she was transformed for an atmospheric feature.
Of course, we’re still thinking about her 2025 shoot
Nader’s most recent shoot with SI Swimsuit is arguably her most angelic, jetting off to Bermuda to model for Ben Watts in this feature that’s full of mermaidcore magic. This mustard cut-out one-piece with gold circular hardware is an absolute standout, but wait until you see her next look...
Yes, Nader did pose in nothing but a pearled starfish top and white bikini bottoms for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, and she looked positively flawless while doing so. While on the red carpet ahead of the official launch party this May, she chose this bikini as her favorite look this year.
“Because that’s kind of me and my true form. I feel the best naked,” she dished.
Her most tranquil photo shoot
Traveling all the way over to Bali for her second SI Swimsuit shoot in 2020, Nader embraced her picturesque backdrop and served total beachside glam. This black and high-waisted bikini from KRAHS is such a great staple, but the way it’s elevated with the gold and pearl belt from B-Low The Belt is even more fabulous.
Repping the brand
A year after her Bali shoot, Nader modeled in Hollywood, Fla., for a colorful, Palm Royale-inspired photo shoot. But she also got to shoot in this lovely bright yellow one-piece from the Sports Illustrated Swim brand, complete with the iconic logo on the front in white lettering. Of course, we’re biased—but we love this look on her.
That Euro summer glow
Rounding out Nader’s eight photo shoots with SI Swimsuit so far is her 2022 feature from Montenegro, where she delivered major “Euro summer” energy. As we live vicariously through our favorite celebrities’ summer getaways on social media, we’re also thinking back to this effortlessly chic feature where Nader was a total bronze goddess in the Balkans.