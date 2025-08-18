Swimsuit

11 Brooks Nader SI Swimsuit Moments That Still Live Rent-Free in Our Minds

The SI Swimsuit Legend is gearing up for her new reality show, but we’re still not over these pics from the archives.

Natalie Zamora

Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas.
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

It’s sometimes unbelievable to think that it’s been six years since Brooks Nader first joined SI Swimsuit, winning the annual open casting call in 2019. The Louisiana native, who now resides in New York City with her three sisters, got to model for Yu Tsai’s lens for her first-ever shoot for Swim Search in the Bahamas, which began her years-long journey with the brand.

Since then, Nader has posed for SI Swimsuit every single year, has landed impressive partnerships with brands such as Samsung and Celsius, competed on Dancing With the Stars and is even launching her own reality show, Love Thy Nader, releasing later his month. With all of these awesome accolades, we have to admit we’re still thinking about past photos in SI Swimsuit, which have defined her tenure with the magazine.

When she landed the cover

Brooks Nader on the cover of SI Swimsuit 2023.
Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Bracelets by Noir provided by New York Vintage. Earrings by Electric Picks x Brooks Nader. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Nader’s cover moment came in 2023, when she served Baywatch realness in this classic red high-cut one-piece from Matthew Bruch. This year was understandably monumental for the model, who called finding out the news “an insane shock.” She shared the coveted front-page spot with the incredible Martha Stewart, Megan Fox and Kim Petras.

“They popped out with my cover and then we were all crying and freaking — and I mean it because I was in complete shock mode. It was an insane shock. I literally almost fainted,” Nader recalled.

Brooks Nader poses in a multi-colored bikini in the Dominican Republic.
Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SAME. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Bright colors owned her Dominican Republic shoot as she flaunted her toned and sun-kissed figure, undeniable beauty and expert poses.

Swim Search

Brooks Nader poses in a blue bikini in the Bahamas.
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Taking it back to where it all began, we can’t talk about Nader’s journey with SI Swimsuit without looking back at her debut photo shoot. Posing on Paradise Island, the model and content creator looked like total paradise in a collection of classic suits.

Brooks Nader poses in a silver bikini in the Bahamas.
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

During a live interview taping of the Taste of Taylor podcast with host Taylor Strecker at SI Swimsuit’s inaugural Social Club pop-up this May, Nader recalled how she was shut down by her agency when she told them her “number one goal” was to be in SI Swimsuit. “‘You’re not really their type,’” she remembered being told.

Of course, that couldn’t be further from the truth, and Nader ended up winning the second annual open casting call, after Camille Kostek and Haley Kalil the year prior.

“Legend” status

Brooks Nader poses in a champagne gown in Hollywood, Florida.
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Dress by Versace. Shoes by Gianvito Rossi. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Fast forward to 2024, and Nader was initiated into the class of SI Swimsuit legends for the 60th anniversary issue. Surrounded by other incredible models who have helped shape the magazine into what it is today, the reality star was the picture of elegance in this champagne Versace gown, posing in Hollywood, Fla.

“It’s surreal because I feel like I was just standing in line for the Swim Search, trying to be around the magazine and meet the team—and [back then] that to me seemed like such a far-fetched dream,” Nader stated on set. “To go from being told ‘no’ by my agents, who said I wouldn’t be a good fit for Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] and they wouldn’t like me, to actually winning the Swim Search and being in the issue, and then going on to be on the cover, to now being considered a legend, surrounded by actual legends like Christie BrinkleyTyra BanksLily Aldridge and Maye Musk—I can’t even describe how incredibly special this moment is.”

Two shoots in one year? Why not?

Brooks Nader poses in a bikini in Mexico.
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. Necklace and Bracelet provided by New York Vintage. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

And the “Legends” shoot wasn’t the only time Nader appeared in the 2024 magazine. She also traveled to Mexico, where she was photographed by Tsai yet another time, embracing a sultry, moody aesthetic on the beach. With smoky makeup and this brown string bikini by Maygel Coronel, she was transformed for an atmospheric feature.

Of course, we’re still thinking about her 2025 shoot

Brooks Nader poses in a cut-out one-piece swimsuit in Bermuda.
Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Elisabetta Franchi. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nader’s most recent shoot with SI Swimsuit is arguably her most angelic, jetting off to Bermuda to model for Ben Watts in this feature that’s full of mermaidcore magic. This mustard cut-out one-piece with gold circular hardware is an absolute standout, but wait until you see her next look...

Brooks Nader poses in a white starfish pearled bikini in Bermuda.
Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Yes, Nader did pose in nothing but a pearled starfish top and white bikini bottoms for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, and she looked positively flawless while doing so. While on the red carpet ahead of the official launch party this May, she chose this bikini as her favorite look this year.

“Because that’s kind of me and my true form. I feel the best naked,” she dished.

Her most tranquil photo shoot

Brooks Nader poses in a black bikini in Bali.
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali, Indonesia. Swimsuit by KRAHS. Belt by B-Low The Belt. Earrings by Machete Jewelry. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Traveling all the way over to Bali for her second SI Swimsuit shoot in 2020, Nader embraced her picturesque backdrop and served total beachside glam. This black and high-waisted bikini from KRAHS is such a great staple, but the way it’s elevated with the gold and pearl belt from B-Low The Belt is even more fabulous.

Repping the brand

Brooks Nader poses in a yellow one-piece swimsuit in Florida.
Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

A year after her Bali shoot, Nader modeled in Hollywood, Fla., for a colorful, Palm Royale-inspired photo shoot. But she also got to shoot in this lovely bright yellow one-piece from the Sports Illustrated Swim brand, complete with the iconic logo on the front in white lettering. Of course, we’re biased—but we love this look on her.

That Euro summer glow

Brooks Nader poses in a bikini in Montenegro.
Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Earrings and bracelets by IPPOLITA. Ring by SOKO. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Rounding out Nader’s eight photo shoots with SI Swimsuit so far is her 2022 feature from Montenegro, where she delivered major “Euro summer” energy. As we live vicariously through our favorite celebrities’ summer getaways on social media, we’re also thinking back to this effortlessly chic feature where Nader was a total bronze goddess in the Balkans.

Natalie Zamora
NATALIE ZAMORA

Natalie Zamora is a leader in the digital media space who specializes in entertainment and lifestyle topics. After graduating from Rutgers University where she majored in English and minored in Cinema Studies, she currently works as the VP of Entertainment Content, FanSided/SI Swimsuit at Minute Media. In addition to SI Swimsuit, her work can also be found on sites such as Winter is Coming, Mental Floss, and more. With a deep passion for pop culture, Natalie has her finger on the pulse of trending topics and loves to keep up with her favorite celebrities.

