Cameron Brink Says She’s ‘Closer to Getting Back’ on the Court Everyday in Sweet Sappy New Post
Cameron Brink is keeping her spirits high as she continues her ACL recovery, sharing an emotional life update with her followers this week. The 23-year-old forward, who was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks, is the newest addition to Unrivaled’s Lunar Owls as a wild-card pick. While fans won’t see the SI Swimsuit model on the court until the 2026 season, Brink recently spent two weeks with her team for training camp and took to Instagram to express her gratitude.
“@lunarowlsbc @unrivaledbasketball appreciation post & life update :),” the Stanford University alum began her post. “Unrivaled was kind enough to allow me to still join even though I’m still fresh in my ACL recovery. I spent the first 2 weeks with my amazing team, coaches, and trainers and I’m leaving feeling more healed and confident in my knee than ever. I’m sad to be leaving (due to work, continuing my rehab, and needing to be in LA💛💜) but I will be back with my girls soon. Ultimately, I’m so thankful I was able to be in that environment, as hard as it was to sit and watch from the sidelines. It’s a reminder everyday that I’m closer to getting back to what I love.”
In the playful photo, Brink lounged effortlessly in her Lunar Owls uniform, showing off her signature blonde waves and legs for days as she leaned against a basketball. The New Balance and Urban Decay brand ambassador paired her look with custom pink and purple sneakers that read “Killa Cam,” adding a personal touch to her sporty-chic vibe.
“Love you sweet girl! Can’t wait to see you again!!💋,” fellow SI Swimsuit model and Unrivaled player Angel Reese, who is on the Rose Basketball Club, commented.
“We love you!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Lexie Hull, who is on the Vinyl Basketball Club, exclaimed.
“SOON,” Nika Mühl added.
The Owls are one of six teams in the newly launched 3-on-3 Miami-based league, founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. Unrivaled, which kicks off its season on Jan. 17, offers the highest average salary in women’s sports and is giving all inaugural season players equity in the league.
Brink suffered a torn ACL during a game last summer, cutting her highly anticipated WNBA rookie season short. The New Jersey native underwent surgery shortly after and has been steadily working through rehab to get back on the court.