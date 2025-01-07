Cameron Brink Insists ‘Blondes Have More Fun’ Decked Out in Unrivaled Uniform Alongside New Teammates
Cameron Brink is taking her Gen Z content creation skills off the court and into the digital world, helping Unrivaled build a buzz-worthy social media presence ahead of the league’s highly anticipated debut game on Jan. 17 in Miami. The WNBA rookie, who was the No. 2 overall pick at the historical draft last year and landed with the Los Angeles Sparks, signed a three-year contract with the new group, founded by pro basketball legend and 2024 WNBA champion with the New York Liberty Breanna Stewart and Mynnesota Lynx star player Napheesa Collier.
The league is set to begin its eight-week season on Jan. 17, 2025, with the debut game in Miami. The league features a unique compressed full-court 3-on-3 style of play and is paving a path for WNBA stars to have an alternative to playing overseas in the offseason. Unrivaled also makes history by offering the highest average salary with all 30 players receiving equity in the league.
The league will be made up of six different teams—Laces, Lunar Owls, Mist, Phantom, Rose and Vinyl—with six players on each. Brink is set to play for the Owls starting in 2026 as she is still recovering from her torn ACL and surgery.
In the meantime, it seems like the New Jersey native, who is a one-time NCAA Champion with her alma mater Stanford University, will be actively involved with the league’s training and content creation, contributing to its growth and visibility.
In a brand new promo post, Brink showed off her long lean figure and cool aura as she interviewed her teammates while wearing her brand new black uniform.
“Do you think blondes have more fun,” the newly-engaged 23-year-old asked Washington Mystics player Shakira Austin, who immediately responded: “Of course.”
“Of course we doooooo,” the 2025 SI Swimsuit model chimed back, dancing around. Skylar Diggins-Smith, who posed for the 2014 SI Swim issue, will join the Brink on the Owls, while Angel Reese, who posed for the brand in 2023, is set to play for the Rose Basketball Club, coached by Nola Henry and Stewart, a 2022 magazine alum, will play for the Mist Basketball Club, coached by Phil Handy.
“✨Lights, Cam, Action! @cameronbrink22,” the Owls Basketball Club’s official new IG account captioned the video.
“I'm just feeling really excited,” Stewart said ahead of when Unrivaled revealed their roster in mid-November. “Like I said, I compared it to the draft, but there hasn’t been this [kind of] anticipation before and I hope that the fans are also feeling it, wanting to know which team they’re going to be supporting because the six players are going to be on this team for the next 10 weeks and excited to be around some other amazing people on staff, but also very talented basketball players.”