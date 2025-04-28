Cameron Brink Is Truly Stunning in Denim Sets, BTS Photo Shoot Peeks in New Photo Dump
Cameron Brink captivates your attention on and off the court; her newest photo dump is further proof.
The SI Swimsuit model—who makes her debut in the magazine’s 2025 edition—shared a 20-slide carousel on Instagram on Saturday and debuted a number of jaw-dropping looks to her feed.
In the cover slide, the 23-year-old Los Angeles Sparks sophomore sported a matching denim set while sitting courtside for the NBA Paris Games in January. Brink added a number of accessories to elevate her ensemble, including a mixed-metal watch, dainty bracelets and a set of chain necklaces.
But that’s not the only look that made our heads turn. The 6-foot-4 baller also debuted another denim set—this time in baby pink. Alongside Straight to Cam podcast co-host Sydel Curry-Lee and Joanna Smith, she paired a denim mini skirt and jacket with white closed-toed pumps.
Additionally, Brink shared a number of behind the scenes snapshots from her modeling endeavors. In one look, a crystal-embellished top dangled from Brink’s stunning silhouette. In another, the model shared a close-up from her dressing room—featuring a cherry red lip and bold liner.
A number of professional athletes raved over Brink’s newest snapshots, shared to her 1.3 million followers.
“Obsessed w you 😍😍😍,” Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull commented.
“Gorgeous!!” Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier chimed in.
“face card,” fellow New Balance athlete Coco Gauff declared.
“My shaylaaaa 😩❤️,” her Sparks teammate Rae Burrell added.
“Love it hereee😍😍,” Washington Mystics center-forward Shakira Austin exclaimed.
Brink’s post came about 24 hours before the commencement of WNBA training, which tipped off on April 27. The Sparks center joined the roster of 18 players who will be participating in the preseason workouts.
Following an ACL injury that cut Brink’s debut WNBA season short, the baller provided an update on her recovery in an April 21 episode of Straight to Cam. “This past week, I’ve been doing a lot more training,” she shared. “I would say I’m back to doing everything, like, pretty normally.”
“It’s really humbling getting back into full-speed, rigorous activity,” she added, as she elaborated on her workouts.
Before her season was cut short in June 2024, the No. 2 overall pick averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds through 15 games played. She posted a career-high 21 points vs. the Dallas Wings on May 26.
The Sparks will tip off their 2025 regular season in the Bay Area vs. the Golden State Valkyries on May 16. You can also see Brink in the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which you can pre-order here.