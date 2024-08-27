Camille Kostek Flaunts Natural Beauty in White Two-Piece While in Greece
Camille Kostek seems to be thoroughly enjoying her time in Greece, and the SI Swimsuit legend has blessed her one million Instagram followers with a series of stunning bikini pics while abroad.
On Monday, Aug. 26, the 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star flaunted her modeling chops with a carousel of close-up images that showcased her natural beauty and white swimsuit top. In the first, the 32-year-old Connecticut native held her hands in her hair as she looked off into the distance. Kostek accessorized her white textured bikini top with a simple pair of silver hoop earrings and several rings on her fingers. She closed her eyes in the second slide, while the third and fourth photos were variations of the first.
“cleansing energy 🌊,” Kostek wrote in her caption, while citing her location as Mykonos, Greece.
While we were completely blown away by Kostek’s snaps, so too were her many fans and followers.
“You are such an amazing example to our young ladies out there,” one person wrote. My daughter and I adore you. Keep shining gorgeous!”
“The Greece content we need,” stylist Sarah Nearis noted. “Nature is healing.”
“Face card never EVER declines 😍,” someone else gushed.
“Greek Goddess,” another user cheered.
“How are you real 😍,” content creator Sarah Nicole Landry inquired.
Kostek, who was named an SI Swimsuit legend this year following a group photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., appears to be enjoying her summer trip abroad. We hope to see more pics from her adventures soon.