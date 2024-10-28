Caroline Marks Put on a Surfing Show During SI Swimsuit Debut in Turks and Caicos
Caroline Marks has had a monumental past year. It all started with a win at the 2023 Rip Curl WSL Finals. At just 21 years old, she became a champion on the top tour in professional surfing. Several months later, Marks had secured herself a spot on the 2024 Olympic surfing roster. Alongside a handful of other competitors, she would be heading to Tahiti to compete for a spot on the podium.
It wasn’t her first Olympic experience. Marks joined the Olympic team back in 2021, too, traveling to Tokyo for the delayed 2020 Olympic Games. That year, the young athlete narrowly missed the podium. She placed fourth in the competition, failing to earn a medal. For some, that might have been a discouraging outcome. For Marks, it only served as greater motivation.
She headed into the Paris Games determined to secure a different outcome. And after several rounds of competition, she did just that. But she didn’t just land herself on the podium, either. Marks walked away from the 2024 Games with an Olympic gold medal.
That performance gave her some momentum heading into the 2024 WSL Finals. She was looking to defend her 2023 title and add another accolade to her resume. Though, in the end, Marks couldn’t pull it off, she put on an incredible performance that only further proved her skill.
In honor of the year that she’s had, we’re taking a look back at another impressive resume accolade: her 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot. At the time, Marks was just 18 years old. But she was already a successful up-and-coming surfer with a lot of skill and determination. So, when she took to the beaches of Turks and Caicos, it was only fitting that she would do so with a surfboard by her side.
Of course, she posed for some classic beachfront photos, too. But some of our favorite outtakes from the day were the shots of Marks showing off her skill on the waves. We had already gotten a sense of her incredible skill, but we had yet to see it in person. Watching her take the waves in the tropical destination only reinforced our belief in her impressive talent.
But don’t just take our word for it. The proof is in the pictures. Below are a few of our favorites from the trip.