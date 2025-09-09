Swimsuit

Celebrate California’s Birthday with These Golden SI Swimsuit Photos in the State

SI Swimsuit models prove California is a prime location for sun, beach and poolside hangouts.

Diana Nosa

Chrissy Teigen, Angel Reese, Kelly Rohrbach
Chrissy Teigen, Angel Reese, Kelly Rohrbach / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The West Coast wouldn’t be what it is today without California, a state filled with historic landmarks, illustrious beaches and, of course, Hollywood legends who are fortunate enough to call the iconic location their home.

California is also a place where SI Swimsuit has gotten to shoot features for the magazine. The sunshine the state provides never fails to make a stunning photo shoot. What’s more, with how vibrant the greenery and waters of the state are, it’s made for the perfect backdrop to complement the colorful swimsuits sported by these gorgeous women.

All around, it’s a state worth praise it deserves, and these photos are sure to emphasize that—on California’s 175th birthday today.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Yves Saint Laurent. Earrings by Jacquie Aiche. Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Teigen posed in Los Angeles for her 2024 cover moment, hosting the SI Swimsuit team at her own home for the feature.

She wore several head-turning, summer looks, including this beautiful apricot orange cut-out one-piece by Yves Saint Laurent. Teigen brought luxury to the poolside while also effortlessly dazzling underneath the West Coast sun. The abundance of trees decorating the perimeter of this image really brought everything together.

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osak
Naomi Osaka was photographed by Yu Tsai in Malibu, Calif. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis x Naomi Osaka. Earrings by Taylor Nikole. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Osaka’s SI Swimsuit debut for the 2021 cover was shot in Malibu, one of the most scenic cities in the Golden State. The location is primarily known for its sun-kissed sands and teal blue oceans, which is what are pictured here along with the incredible tennis player. Her mint green bikini made her look serene, as did her statement earrings and voluminous curly hair.

Angel Reese

Angel Reese was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by AEXAE. Dress by House of Aama.
Angel Reese was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by AEXAE. Dress by House of Aama. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Another to shoot in Los Angeles, Reese’s photo shoot for the 2023 issue was dreamy. Her sheer two-toned hot pink and mustard yellow bodycon cover-up was fashionable enough to spark beachwear inspiration. Branches full of light pink flowers, each one as pretty as the one next to the other, lay behind her in this shoot. Yet, in a competition of which is the most beautiful, Reese beat the flowers by a long shot.

Kelly Rohrbach

Kelly Rohrbach poses in a blue patterned bikini for her SI Swimsuit debut in 2015.
Kelly Rohrbach was photographed by Yu Tsai in Big Sur, Calif. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Big Sur is unlike any other part of California, a coastline comprising various mountains, forests, trails and rock structures of different shapes and sizes. Rohrbach’s 2015 feature highlights all these things and more. Her blue and white patterned bikini is as show-stopping now as it was 10 years ago.

Lais Ribeiro

Lais Ribeiro poses in a pink bikini on top of a horse in Sacramento.
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Heavy Manners. / Anne Menke/Sports Illustrated

This lovely shot of Ribeiro lying on top of a horse while wearing a light pink two-piece bikini is difficult to look away from. It speaks to California’s beauty. The state has delightful countryside locations, such as this one located in Sacramento.

California is one of those locations that everyone must visit at least once in their lives, and if these photos haven’t convinced you, we don’t know what will.

