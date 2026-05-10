Celebrate Mother’s Day With a Look Back at Brittany Mahomes’s Beautiful Belize Feature

SI Swimsuit would like to wish a very happy Mother’s Day to all of the mamas out there! In honor of the holiday, we’re honoring one of the mamas within the SI Swimsuit family by taking a look back at Brittany Mahomes’s rookie feature in Belize.

Before the mom of three landed the digital cover of the February 2026 issue in Fort Myers, Fla., she traveled to the Central American country for the 2024 print publication. We recently had a chance to catch up with the 30-year-old Kansas City Current co-owner, and Mahomes had plenty of fond reflections from each of her times on set with SI Swimsuit.

“I love all of the looks that we’ve shot together, but there was one look in Belize with the tiniest red bikini and a red cowboy hat that has always been a favorite of mine,” she stated. “There was something about putting on the cowboy hat that gave me so much confidence and made posing so much easier. It was a fun nod to my Texas roots!”

Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Hat by Free People. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

In addition to being a retired professional soccer player and certified personal trainer, Mahomes is also a proud wife and mom. She and her husband, three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes share three children: daughter Sterling Sky, 5; son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, 3; and daughter Golden Raye, 1.

And while she may not have it all figured out, Mahomes does have a No. 1 parenting tip that she’s willing to share: “Make one-on-one time with each of your kids, especially if you have more than one!” she suggests. “That time with your child, no matter how young or old they are, is something that you both will always cherish.”

And as for the fellow mamas in her life, Mahomes plans on treating her loved ones to something special this holiday. Her two go-to gifts, she says, are perfect for Mother’s Day.

“I have been singing HydroJug’s praises from the rooftop for years because they have the cutest and most functional leakproof cups of all sizes,” Mahomes states. “I personally love their sport cups when I’m on the go. I also love gifting Lola Blankets! They are a fan-favorite blanket in our household and are the perfect mix of cozy and luxury that makes them perfect for gifting.”

Below, we’re throwing it back to just a few more of our favorite snapshots, captured by photographer Derek Kettela, from Mahomes’s rookie SI Swimsuit Issue feature in Belize.

Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Mugler. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated