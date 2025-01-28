Chrissy Teigen Was a Golden Hour Goddess in These 7 Mesmerizing Pics From Indonesia
Supermodel Chrissy Teigen starred in the SI Swimsuit issue for eight consecutive years, making her debut in 2010, when she earned the Rookie of the Year honors for her shoot in the Maldives. Over the years, she’s become synonymous with the brand traveling to exotic locations like Seychelles, the Philippines, Chile, the Bahamas and Zanzibar. In 2014 she also landed on the cover for the most epic group shot in the Cook Islands alongside fellow franchise legends Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge in honor of the 50th anniversary.
Last year, she marked her triumphant return to the fold for her ninth feature—a full-circle moment that saw her posing in her Los Angeles home, surrounded by the warmth of family life. She landed on the cover yet again, this time for a powerful solo feature on the front of the publication’s milestone 60th anniversary issue.
Today we‘re taking a look back at her 2017 feature in Sumba Island, Indonesia. Teigen was a vision of grace and beauty as she posed for James Macari amidst the magic of golden hour and a backdrop of serene sunsets and lush landscapes.
The Utah native has practically grown up with SI Swimsuit, and it was the most exciting, rewarding experience to have the team in her beautiful Beverly Hills home last year. The mom of four, who shares her kids Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren with husband John Legend, has built a successful career off her sense of humor, advocacy for social causes and passion for cooking. The podcast host, TV personality and cookbook author also starred in an additional photo shoot for the 2024 issue, with 26 fellow SI Swimsuit “legends.”
For Teigen, the bond she shares with the SI Swimsuit franchise transcends the pages of the magazine. “SI Swimsuit is breaking the mold of what people think beauty standards are, of what beauty should be. They’ve always celebrated women as whole [people]. It’s not just ‘this is a beautiful woman to look at,’ but ‘this is a beautiful person to be around,’” she said while on location for the feature in Hollywood, Fla. with photographer Yu Tsai. “Seeing the magazine evolve, and seeing MJ [Day, editor in chief] turn it into this magazine with such incredible, diverse women, is really beautiful to see. It helps to share struggles and to be able to band together through the hardships of being a woman, the things that come with being a mother, the things that come with being a daughter to parents that are getting older, or all those different changes that women go through in life. So, it’s really special to have that bond where you feel like, wow, I’m not alone.”