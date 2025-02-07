Pregnant Christen Goff Flaunts Baby Bump in Stunning One-Piece on Set With SI Swimsuit
It was a very celebratory night on Thursday, Feb. 6 in New Orleans, La.—not just because the NFL Honors took place. Ahead of the event, which saw Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen named MVP, the red carpet was absolutely star-studded, featuring athletes from the league and their wives and girlfriends. SI Swimsuit model Christen Goff attended the show alongside her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, and they announced major news while posing for the cameras.
Hugging her small baby bump, Christen was absolutely glowing in her first public appearance visibly pregnant. She and Jared looked so happy on the red carpet, with the swimwear designer wearing a gorgeous dark brown figure-hugging gown and the athlete rocking a black pin-stripe suit. All eyes were on the celeb couple during the event last night, and for good reason. They have so much to celebrate and they look great doing it.
Also last night, when Goff debuted her bump on the red carpet, SI Swimsuit was in the clear to share a behind the scenes video from her recent shoot for the magazine. Posing for Yu Tsai in Jamaica, the photo shoot marked her fifth with the brand after being discovered through the SI Swim Search in 2021 and being named co-Rookie of the Year along with one of her best friends, Katie Austin, in 2022.
Goff was positively angelic in this sneak peek clip, showing her cradling her stomach as she wore a strapless white one-piece with a pretty palm tree design across it. Gold statement dropdown earrings really pulled the look together—and we cannot wait to see these finished images. Getting her makeup touched up, she showed off her baby bump while posing and smiling sweetly.
Congratulating the happy couple in the caption, followers of SI Swimsuit—including many brand models—took to the comments section to follow suit. Needless to say, people are extremely excited about the expanding Goff family.
“Omg omg omg !!! a sports illustrated baby,” 2024 SI Swim rookie XANDRA, who was also just in Jamaica for her shoot to be featured in the 2025 magazine, commented.
“best news ever !! @christengoff,” another 2024 rookie, Berkleigh Wright, wrote.
“Our baby is having a baby!!! ❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍,” SI Swimsuit general manager Hillary Drezner excitedly added.
“Sweetest lil bump for the sweetest girl 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day sweetly wrote.
“WHAT?!!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 omgggg congratulations !!!! 🥹🥹🥹🎉🎉🎉🎉,” SI Swimsuit model Kamie Crawford commented.
“Welcome to the club @christengoff❤️,” 2024 SI Swim rookie Jena Sims, who welcomed her first child in 2023, wrote.
“The most beautiful mama!! Glowing 🤍,” said another.
“YAYYYYYYYY a new little lion cub,” another added, referring to Jared’s Detroit Lions.
Christen and Jared’s adorable love story began back in 2019 when meeting on the dating app Raya. While the social media influencer wasn’t looking for anything serious, sparks inevitably flew and they’ve been inseparable ever since. The pair got engaged while on vacation in Mexico in 2022 and in June 2024, they wed in a beautiful Ojai, Calif. ceremony.
We couldn’t be happier for the Goffs as they celebrate such a big milestone in their lives, and we can’t wait to follow along as they embark on this journey together.