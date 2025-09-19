Christen Goff Channels Cottagecore Daydream Vibes for End-of-Summer Photo Dump
Christen Goff is stepping into her soft girl era—and she’s bringing baby Romy along for the ride.
Summer dream
The five-time SI Swimsuit model and new mom dropped a dreamy carousel of end-of-summer pics on Instagram, and the vibe is pure cottagecore fantasy. With clear blue skies, a lush field of flowers and majestic trees in the background, Goff strolled through nature with her daughter in tow, serving up serious fairytale energy in the most effortless way.
The Southern California native who now lives in Michigan during football season, wore a flowy white pintuck tank—comfy, cozy and right on trend—paired with her go-to Abercrombie jeans, a closet staple she’s been rocking for years. The look was both relaxed and romantic, offering a nostalgic summer aesthetic with a touch of mom-approved comfort.
Cradling baby Romy in her arms, the 32-year-old looked completely at ease as she wandered through the grass in classic light brown cowboy boots. A gold bracelet stack added just the right amount of shine, and her blue denim Chanel purse was the perfect elevated luxury.
In the second slide, Romy stole the show. The tiny fashion star-in-the-making lounged on a soft blanket in the middle of the field, wearing a yellow floral onesie and matching hat—adorable doesn’t even begin to cover it.
Later in the set, Goff was seen chatting with a group of women from the Lions organization, holding Romy close while glowing with that unmistakable new mom energy.
The final slide had fans smiling: Jared Goff, the Detroit Lions quarterback and proud new dad, posed in the grass holding Romy like a little football. She rested face down on his forearm, clearly the MVP of the day.
SI Swimsuit family reacts
The whole post felt like a scene out of a fairytale—and fans were here for it.
“Perfect Christen. Just PERFECT. All of it!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day commented.
“Mama looks good on you! ❤️,” Hunter McGrady chimed.
“you and romy look so perfect together,” Sixtine added.
“the summer of romy G,” Katie Austin wrote.
“This is perfect,” XANDRA declared.
Shop similar tanks
These feminine, flowy tops are trending right now, and for good reason—they’re loose, breathable and super chic. Here are a few styles to get the look:
- Princess Polly, $55: Square neckline, front tie detail, pleated hem, fully lined
- The Great, $115: Lightweight cotton voile, swingy hemline, dainty straps
- GAP, $44.99: Scalloped lace trim, tie-front neckline, elastic waist, button front
- Lulus, $36: Sweetheart neckline, eyelet embroidery, cropped fit with lace accents
- Kimchi Blue, $39: Scalloped eyelet lace, empire waistline, ribbon tie, button details