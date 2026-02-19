Christen Goff Makes a Major Case for Strapless Looks in These Striking SI Swimsuit Snaps
If you don’t already have a bandeau bikini top in your collection, these snaps from Christen Goff’s longtime tenure at SI Swimsuit will change your mind. The former Swim Search winner, who has photographed with the magazine every year since the 2021 Swim Search open casting call, has showcased several strapless swimwear styles throughout her over half-decade reign.
With this in mind, here are just a few of our favorite frames featuring the February 2026 digital cover model wearing the design to celebrate the sunny summer days ahead.
2023 in Dominica
After her rookie campaign in Barbados in 2022, Goff headed to Dominica for a seaside sophomore shoot. On location, she donned a duo of strapless styles, including this sparkly bubblegum pink bikini from Deep Blue Bikini Co and a ruched high-legged one-piece from Norma Kamali. While she ditched any accessories in the former look, she added a clear bangle from Alexis Bittar in the latter.
“The location was stunning. I had never even heard of Dominica [before my photo shoot]. It was just so jungly and green and lush and beautiful. It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been,” she told the magazine about her 2023 feature, later adding, “Every year has its own magic that keeps it exciting and fresh.”
2024 in Portugal
For the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue, Goff headed to Portugal and posed in several vibrant swimwear pieces on set in Porto and the North. Of course, one strapless set snuck its way into her final gallery: this butter yellow monokini from Selina Rae Swimwear, featuring a massive cutout in its center.
2025 in Jamaica
Goff photographed while pregnant with her first child, Romy Isabelle—whom she shares with her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff—in Jamaica for SI Swimsuit 2025. Posing for photographer Yu Tsai’s camera in this shiny Zimmermann suit, accessorized with jewelry from Brinker + Eliza and Ben-Amun, she placed her hand on her stomach for this ethereal frame from her latest in-print feature.
“What an honor it was to shoot @si_swimsuit during the most special time of my life,” she penned on Instagram after the issue hit newsstands in May. “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful and transformative experience. I truly have never felt more powerful, full of purpose and love. I can’t believe I get to treasure these photos forever marking such a special time in my life 🤍.”