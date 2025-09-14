Before Christen Goff Stole Hearts on the Sidelines, She Sizzled on Shores With SI Swim
Before she was cheering on the Detroit Lions with designer bags and viral fall outfits, Christen Goff was making waves as one of SI Swimsuit’s brightest stars.
The Lions are set to face off against the Chicago Bears today, and we’re celebrating kickoff the only way we know how: with a throwback to her stunning 2025 photo shoot!
The model and content creator has now appeared in five consecutive issues of the magazine—a rare feat that cements her as a franchise favorite. Her most recent one, photographed by Yu Tsai on the beaches of Jamaica in January 2025, marked a particularly meaningful milestone: it was her first time posing while pregnant. Just a few months along at the time, Goff radiated calm, confidence and joy, giving the SI Swimsuit team an early glimpse of her maternity glow.
She and her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, publicly announced the pregnancy the following month at the NFL Honors in February. The magazine dropped in May, and by July, the couple had welcomed their baby girl, Romy Isabelle.
Fans were quick to celebrate Goff’s sun-kissed beauty and graceful energy in the 2025 issue, which featured a slate of standout looks: a sleek black satin bikini from Cult Gaia, a sage green Zimmermann bandeau set styled with gold jewelry and a hand-crocheted halterkini in bold yellow and fuchsia. Months later, she shared behind-the-scenes film snapshots that captured sweet, candid moments from set—snacking between takes, sharing laughs with Yu Tsai and glowing mid-glam under golden light.
Goff’s SI Swimsuit journey began in 2021, when she co-won the brand’s open casting call alongside Katie Austin. The duo made history as the first Swim Search co-winners and were later named Co-Rookies of the Year after a standout 2022 debut in Barbados.
And in a full circle moment, she once revealed that when she found out she was a finalist in the Swim Search, Jared was the first person she called.
“The first person I told the news to was my boyfriend, who has known since the day he met me how much of a dream being a part of Sports Illustrated is to me,” she shared. “He has been so supportive throughout the entire process and always encourages me to go after my dreams.”
Her next few shoots took her to Dominica—where she wore a bikini of her own design—and Portugal, just before she and Jared tied the knot in Ojai, Calif.
She’s brought warmth, elegance and authenticity to every destination she’s modeled in—and over the past few seasons, she’s brought that same spirit to the sidelines at Ford Field.
The 32-year-old’s gameday outfits regularly land her on NFL WAG watchlists, and this season, she’s got a stylish new sidekick: baby Romy. Whether twinning in neutrals or showing off fall florals, Goff continues to prove she’s one of the chicest wives in the league.