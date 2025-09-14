Swimsuit

Before Christen Goff Stole Hearts on the Sidelines, She Sizzled on Shores With SI Swim

The NFL WAG and new mom posed for photographer Yu Tsai in Jamaica this year for her fifth consecutive feature in the magazine.

Ananya Panchal

Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Before she was cheering on the Detroit Lions with designer bags and viral fall outfits, Christen Goff was making waves as one of SI Swimsuit’s brightest stars.

Christen Goff
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Necklace by Presley Oldham. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The Lions are set to face off against the Chicago Bears today, and we’re celebrating kickoff the only way we know how: with a throwback to her stunning 2025 photo shoot!

Christen Goff poses for SI Swimsuit in Jamaica.
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Yasmine Eslami. Necklace and earrings by Brinker + Eliza. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The model and content creator has now appeared in five consecutive issues of the magazine—a rare feat that cements her as a franchise favorite. Her most recent one, photographed by Yu Tsai on the beaches of Jamaica in January 2025, marked a particularly meaningful milestone: it was her first time posing while pregnant. Just a few months along at the time, Goff radiated calm, confidence and joy, giving the SI Swimsuit team an early glimpse of her maternity glow.

Christen Goff
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Earrings by Brinker + Eliza. Bracelet by Ben-Amun. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

She and her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, publicly announced the pregnancy the following month at the NFL Honors in February. The magazine dropped in May, and by July, the couple had welcomed their baby girl, Romy Isabelle.

Christen Goff
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Fans were quick to celebrate Goff’s sun-kissed beauty and graceful energy in the 2025 issue, which featured a slate of standout looks: a sleek black satin bikini from Cult Gaia, a sage green Zimmermann bandeau set styled with gold jewelry and a hand-crocheted halterkini in bold yellow and fuchsia. Months later, she shared behind-the-scenes film snapshots that captured sweet, candid moments from set—snacking between takes, sharing laughs with Yu Tsai and glowing mid-glam under golden light.

Christen Goff
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Nana Jacqueline. Earrings by Ben-Amun. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Goff’s SI Swimsuit journey began in 2021, when she co-won the brand’s open casting call alongside Katie Austin. The duo made history as the first Swim Search co-winners and were later named Co-Rookies of the Year after a standout 2022 debut in Barbados.

Christen Goff
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by SAME. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

And in a full circle moment, she once revealed that when she found out she was a finalist in the Swim Search, Jared was the first person she called.

Christen Goff
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by DEPAREL. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“The first person I told the news to was my boyfriend, who has known since the day he met me how much of a dream being a part of Sports Illustrated is to me,” she shared. “He has been so supportive throughout the entire process and always encourages me to go after my dreams.”

Christen Goff
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Her next few shoots took her to Dominica—where she wore a bikini of her own design—and Portugal, just before she and Jared tied the knot in Ojai, Calif.

Christen Goff
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Sunglasses by VADA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

She’s brought warmth, elegance and authenticity to every destination she’s modeled in—and over the past few seasons, she’s brought that same spirit to the sidelines at Ford Field.

Christen Goff
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Johanna Ortiz. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The 32-year-old’s gameday outfits regularly land her on NFL WAG watchlists, and this season, she’s got a stylish new sidekick: baby Romy. Whether twinning in neutrals or showing off fall florals, Goff continues to prove she’s one of the chicest wives in the league.

More Christen Goff:

feed

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/SwimNews