Christen Goff Served Retro Glam in Sleek Satin Black Bikini in Jamaica for SI Swim
Christen Goff has never looked more radiant. For her fifth consecutive SI Swimsuit feature, this time while pregnant with her first child, the model brought timeless elegance and bold confidence to the beaches of Jamaica as she posed for Yu Tsai.
One standout look was a sultry satin black two-piece from Nana Jacqueline that channeled high-fashion glamour with a touch of retro luxury.
The Amira Bikini Set ($290) strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and comfort. Designed with smooth, stretchy fabric and lightweight support, the suit features a flattering raised cat-eye neckline and metal rings on both the top and bottom for a touch of retro sparkle and an extra peek of skin. The 32-year-old wore the look with her signature grace, showcasing her glowing skin and baby bump in golden-hour light.
Styled by the SI Swimsuit fashion team, including editors Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth, Goff’s shoot drew from the vibrant culture of Jamaica and the retro glamour of Slim Aarons’s iconic ’70s photography. While the overall styling featured bold colors, luxe textures and statement jewelry, this black bikini moment stood out for its chic simplicity and editorial drama, elevating maternity swimwear into something unforgettable.
The Southern California native made her debut with the franchise in 2021, when she was discovered through and co-won the Swim Search open casting call. For her sophomore feature, she traveled to Barbados with Ben Watts for a breathtaking beachside feature that landed her the coveted Rookie of the Year honors. In 2023, she traveled to Dominica with Amanda Pratt, and last year she posed in Portugal, cementing her status as a true stalwart of the franchise.
The model got married to longtime partner and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, last year. The two met on dating app Raya in 2019 and got engaged on the beach in Mexico in 2022. They announced the news of the pregnancy at the NFL honors earlier this year, where the 30-year-old was nominated for MVP.
“SI Swim 2025 🦋 What an honor it was to shoot @si_swimsuit during the most special time of my life,” Goff captioned a stunning carousel of images when the SI Swim magazine released in mid-May. “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful and transformative experience. I truly have never felt more powerful, full of purpose and love. I can’t believe I get to treasure these photos forever marking such a special time in my life 🤍.”