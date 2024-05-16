Christen Harper Returns to SI Swimsuit for Her Fourth Consecutive Feature
Christen Harper first came to the SI Swimsuit brand in 2021, when she co-won the year’s Swim Search alongside Katie Austin. The next year, she earned co-Rookie of the Year honors (again alongside Austin) following her second consecutive feature, which took her to Barbados.
This year marks her fourth consecutive feature with the brand, which has taken her from the beaches of Atlantic City all the way to Porto and the North, Portugal—the site of her 2024 photo shoot.
In the European country, the model posed for a series of photos taken by Ben Watts. Styled after the atmosphere and aesthetic of port-side Riviera fishing, her fourth SI Swimsuit photo shoot featured ribbed and fishnet materials paired with vintage J. Crew-inspired swimwear.
View Christen Harper’s full 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
The 30-year-old walked the streets of Porto in her stunning, bright swimwear, posing for a series of very vibrant photos against the charactered backdrop of the city, which was a fun departure from her beachside spreads of past issues.
Harper has an incredibly impressive skill in front of the camera, and her time in Portugal is a testament to that. Beyond photo shoot sets, the California native is a passionate volunteer in her community, dedicated to inspiring confidence in young girls through organizations like Girls Inc and Step Up.
It was an honor to have Harper back for her fourth feature. Here are a few of our favorites from her trip to Portugal.