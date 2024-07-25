Christie Brinkley Reminds Fans Age Is Just a Number: ‘Sky Is the Limit’
Supermodel Christie Brinkley is constantly encouraging women to embrace the mindset the age is just a number. The icon, who is known for her three consecutive SI Swimsuit cover features starting in 1979, posed for her 11th appearance in the publication this year alongside 26 other franchise legends.
The 70-year-old, who celebrated her milestone birthday in February, recently took to Instagram to issue another reminder that your life and youth doesn’t stop or expire as you get older. It’s all about embracing aging and the new phases of life that come with each passing year, according to Brinkley.
“All this talk about age ! But I think 70 is the new 40 a great time to take on new challenges, volunteer, travel, or start a new company. The sky is the limit. Now is a great time to make your dreams and goals a reality! Here’s to loving the age you’re in!” she captioned a July 23 post.
The mom of three, who shares her kids Sailor and Jack with ex-husband Peter Cook, and daughter Alexa Ray Joel with ex-husband Billy Joel, looked happy as ever in the photo. The Bellissima Prosecco brand founder‘s blonde locks were smooth and straight and she rocked a plunging sage green dress with a cute gold O-ring detail in the center. Brinkley smiled bright and posed on a bed, leaning on her side hip and propping up her upper body with her arm.
“Incredible,” fellow SI Swimsuit cover girl and legend Leyna Bloom commented.
“You are an inspiration to us all! No matter your age, you always shine,” Esther Sarphatie chimed.