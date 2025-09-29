Ciara’s 2022 Barbados Feature is As Iconic as Her WAG Status
There are a lot of things that come to mind when thinking of Ciara. A Grammy Award-winning musician. A hip hop household name. A fashion guru. A mother. There are too many to name. However, one role she has stepped into marvelously is that of a wife. And not just any wife. The wife of none other than Russell Wilson, the talented and beloved quarterback for the New York Giants.
Wilson reps New York and Texas, the singer’s hometown, has Ciara’s heart. But it’s Barbados that got the chance to witness the American singer bring her swimsuit A-game to the warm sand.
Adding on to her ever-growing resume, Ciara is also a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model, a title that speaks to her amazing list of accolades thus far, and a title that must be revisited to understand how she flawlessly executes anything and everything she touches.
Joining the SI Swimsuit ranks
Ciara’s 2022 SI Swimsuit feature saw a plethora of stylish swimsuits that are still just as gorgeous now as they were then. Ranging from designer brands like Mugler and Laquan Smith, Ciara was opulence personified. Without a doubt, she gave the idyllic Barbadian locations something to remember.
The 39-year-old multihyphenate wasn’t alone in her 2022 cover status, as the likes of Yumi Nu, Kim Kardashian and Maye Musk also became SI Swimsuit cover models that same year. Alongside these exceptional individuals, Ciara couldn’t help but call to mind the very person who she believed paved the way for people like her.
“I’ve always dreamed of being on this cover ever since I was really young, especially as an entertainer,” she shared with the brand. “I remember the first time seeing Tyra Banks on Sports Illustrated, and that was a big deal, especially being a Black woman, at that time a Black young girl. She was so powerful, she was a force. It made a lot of noise, I think, for all the obvious reasons, but just her being incredibly beautiful.”
“We all remember that iconic leopard swimsuit moment. It just was so many things about that issue, and that time that was really special and historic. It’s always been pretty significant in the entertainment space,” she added. “So it’s a big dream come true for me, and it was a special day when I got the call.”
Divine timing
There’s something about dreams coming true that beckons the wondrous phenomenon that is the concept of divine timing. The idea brings to light the notion that there is no such thing as coincidence, as every step has been ordained beforehand. For Ciara, her SI Swimsuit cover may have taken 15 years, but there's no doubt that it was right on time.
“Dreams really do come true,” Ciara expressed. “I’m sitting here talking to you, and no lie, this is probably 15 years later from the moment that I dreamed of being on this cover and it’s happened! So know that your dreams can come true. And they’ll happen at the perfect timing for you.“
Another major moment in Ciara’s life that she would deem as fate-decreed is the day she met her husband. To think that if these two had never crossed paths in 2015, both of their lives could’ve turned out completely differently. Fortunately, fate did its thing and brought these two together to embark on a journey of love that makes every fan swoon.
“I met my Boo back in 2015. I’ll never forget the day that he and I met...It’s like when you know, you know,” the singer stated. "What I love is my husband’s heart and how he thinks of us. He’s always thinking of us. He loves serving at heart. That’s just who he is in general. He will go from football practice to taking Future to baseball practice or Sienna to ballet. He doesn’t want to miss a moment. I think it’s so cute how he’s really involved."
Finding her soulmate and making her SI Swimsuit cover model dreams come true are major flexes that Ciara can certainly say she did magnificently.
A WAG icon
In July 2016, Ciara officially became an NFL wife and has been one of the best WAGs to ever do it. She is often hailed for her remarkable support, holding down the fort on the sidelines and at home while Wilson is putting on phenomenal performances that show why football is America's pride and joy. Every football season, her fans keep their eyes locked on whenever her high heel touches the turf, and this 2025-26 season is no different.
It’s not just Ciara who is the support system, as Wilson is also rooting for every single room his wife steps into. Following her SI Swimsuit cover model year, the professional athlete penned a heartfelt letter to Ciara, detailing how proud he was of her major accomplishment.
“As you can probably tell, I’m incredibly proud of my wife,” Wilston wrote. “And now that she’s on the cover of SI Swimsuit, that’s one more thing for me to take pride in. I know it’s something she’s always wanted. And I know she’ll use the visibility that comes with being on the cover to inspire even more people—not only as a mother and the beautiful angel and the powerful woman that she is, but also as the businesswoman that she is, the fashion icon that she is.”
Football and family are just some of the things that are at the core of Ciara's life. Her WAG status isn’t all that she is, but it absolutely adds to the very things that make her an icon.