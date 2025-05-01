Swimsuit

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Team Up With Vuori as Brand Faces and Creative Partners

The mom-and-daughter model duo and family join the California lifestyle and activewear label in a multi-dimensional collaboration.

Ananya Panchal

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford for Vuori
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford for Vuori / Cass Bird/Courtesy of Vuori

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are officially the new faces of Vuori—but they’re bringing much more than just star power to the table. The iconic mother-daughter duo, along with Rande and Presley Gerber, are joining the California lifestyle label not only as campaign stars, but as creative, strategic and financial partners in an unprecedented family-wide collaboration.

The multi-faceted partnership launches with Vuori’s Spring/Summer 2025 campaign, creatively led by the Gerber family and captured by renowned photographer Cass Bird, with styling by Geraldine Saglio. Featuring the family’s favorite performance-meets-lifestyle pieces, the shoot reflects Vuori’s signature California-cool ethos—one that the Gerbers have long embodied both on and off camera.

“The fabric is unlike anything I’ve ever worn. It’s so soft, so versatile, you literally never want to take it off,” said Crawford, 59. “It’s the perfect Malibu uniform: from beach walks to workouts to errands, it moves with you. Every friend I’ve introduced to it ends up obsessed. That’s the magic of Vuori, it’s designed by people who truly live this lifestyle, and you feel that quality and authenticity in every stitch, which is why it resonates so deeply with all of us.”

Kaia, 23, echoed her mother’s sentiment: “Vuori has redefined what everyday style can look and feel like. It undoes the seams between effortless and ease. I love that I can go from a workout to a meeting. It is clothing as a return to self.”

Vuori founder and CEO Joe Kudla shared that the partnership evolved from a real friendship, sparked when entrepreneur and investor Rande Gerber first discovered the brand in a Malibu boutique. “Kaia and Cindy are natural muses for Vuori’s women’s collection, embodying strength, style, and modern femininity,” Kudla said. “And the entire Gerber family reflects a timeless yet modern approach to fashion—effortlessly blending elevated style with an authentic, down-to-earth energy that aligns perfectly with Vuori’s core values.”

Presley, 25, noted that Vuori seamlessly integrates into his everyday routine—whether he’s catching waves, spending time with friends or on the move. The streamlined, comfortable designs genuinely reflect his personal style.

Shop some iconic looks below and browse the full site at vuoriclothing.com.

Encinitas One Piece, $128

Meet your new go-to one-piece for sunny days. The Encinitas suit combines a flattering square neckline, low scoop back and high-cut legs for retro-inspired style and easy movement. Made from recycled, moisture-wicking performance fabric, it offers a sleek, stretchy fit with slightly cheeky coverage.

Sedona, $108, Restore, $124 and Scoop Tank, $58

Crawford channels timeless supermodel-off-duty energy in an all-white ensemble featuring soft, suede wide-leg sweatpants and a sculpting scoop-neck ribbed tank, both blending elevated comfort with everyday ease. The high-rise pants, crafted from French terry and the DreamKnit™ top, made from recycled fabric, deliver a laid-back yet polished look. Draped over her shoulders is a heather gray oversized crewneck—made from plush organic cotton fleece—a versatile staple that completes the cozy chic vibe.

Ananya Panchal
