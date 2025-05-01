Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Team Up With Vuori as Brand Faces and Creative Partners
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are officially the new faces of Vuori—but they’re bringing much more than just star power to the table. The iconic mother-daughter duo, along with Rande and Presley Gerber, are joining the California lifestyle label not only as campaign stars, but as creative, strategic and financial partners in an unprecedented family-wide collaboration.
The multi-faceted partnership launches with Vuori’s Spring/Summer 2025 campaign, creatively led by the Gerber family and captured by renowned photographer Cass Bird, with styling by Geraldine Saglio. Featuring the family’s favorite performance-meets-lifestyle pieces, the shoot reflects Vuori’s signature California-cool ethos—one that the Gerbers have long embodied both on and off camera.
“The fabric is unlike anything I’ve ever worn. It’s so soft, so versatile, you literally never want to take it off,” said Crawford, 59. “It’s the perfect Malibu uniform: from beach walks to workouts to errands, it moves with you. Every friend I’ve introduced to it ends up obsessed. That’s the magic of Vuori, it’s designed by people who truly live this lifestyle, and you feel that quality and authenticity in every stitch, which is why it resonates so deeply with all of us.”
Kaia, 23, echoed her mother’s sentiment: “Vuori has redefined what everyday style can look and feel like. It undoes the seams between effortless and ease. I love that I can go from a workout to a meeting. It is clothing as a return to self.”
Vuori founder and CEO Joe Kudla shared that the partnership evolved from a real friendship, sparked when entrepreneur and investor Rande Gerber first discovered the brand in a Malibu boutique. “Kaia and Cindy are natural muses for Vuori’s women’s collection, embodying strength, style, and modern femininity,” Kudla said. “And the entire Gerber family reflects a timeless yet modern approach to fashion—effortlessly blending elevated style with an authentic, down-to-earth energy that aligns perfectly with Vuori’s core values.”
Presley, 25, noted that Vuori seamlessly integrates into his everyday routine—whether he’s catching waves, spending time with friends or on the move. The streamlined, comfortable designs genuinely reflect his personal style.
