Danielle Herrington’s Iconic SI Swimsuit Cover Moment Made Her Feel ‘Accomplished, Happy and Excited’
SI Swimsuit legend Danielle Herrington made her debut with the brand in 2017, posing for photographer Yu Tsai in Fiji. She was fresh in the modeling industry, had just moved to New York City and landed an opportunity with the brand as her first major gig. It was an unforgettable moment, but Herrington got an even bigger surprise the following year.
The 31-year-old traveled to the Bahamas with Ben Watts for her sophomore feature and graced the cover of the 2018 issue—a moment that will forever go down in history. Normally, editor in chief MJ Day breaks the news to cover girls and the adorable, heartfelt, often emotional interaction is caught on camera. For Herrington, however, we had her biggest role model and idol, Tyra Banks, who made history as the first Black woman to be featured on the front of the issue, reveal the secret. It’s a super sweet, must-watch video, and a moment that left Herrington feeling “accomplished, happy and excited.” Watch it here.
“Last year, Danielle was a rookie, and yet already an exemplary model. She’s an extra hard worker and a natural brand ambassador. All those things separately don’t guarantee a cover, though. Danielle was a shy girl, who went from taking her first photos last year to showing up this year a completely different person. All the good things about her seemed to be magnified,” Day gushed of Herrington. “She owned every single second of her shoot. She had an enthusiasm and effervescence about her — I felt like I was meeting her for the first time. Last year she showed up never expecting to be there; this year she showed up completely claiming her place and status as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.”
The model starred in the issue for five consecutive years, including her debut. And in 2024, the mom of one returned to the franchise to star alongside 26 fellow brand icons (including Banks) as legends for the 60th anniversary issue.
“It really means so much to me because I feel like I’ve grown up with this brand,” she sweetly shared while on location in Hollywood, Fla., earlier this year. “This brand is something that has really helped me with confidence and just stepping into who I am as a person—being O.K. with being different, and just really living in my truth and in my power.”
Below are six jaw-dropping pics from Herrington’s cover photo shoot with Ben Watts in the Bahamas.