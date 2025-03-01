These 7 Dazzling Photos From Gigi Hadid’s SI Swim Shoot in Tahiti Are Simply Serene
Gigi Hadid is one of the biggest names in the modeling industry, starting her career in front of the camera at just two years old. From landing on the cover of numerous big-name publications like Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle and Elle to walking the runway for some of the biggest designers in the business such as Chanel, Versace, Prada and Givenchy, this 29-year-old is a force to be reckoned with.
And outside of work, she’s a mother to her 4-year-old daughter Khai, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, and is the older sister to fellow model Bella Hadid.
It’s been a while now, but Hadid’s impressive modeling career also includes three photo shoots with SI Swimsuit. She made her debut in the magazine over a decade ago now, traveling to the Jersey Shore, N.J. in 2014 to pose for Ben Watts’s lens in a variety of bright, flirty and sweet swimwear pieces. At the time, she felt like she was really making it in the business, later reflecting, “No one knew who I was in my first issue.”
Hadid also traveled to Kauai, Hawaii with the brand in ‘16 and the islands of Tahiti in ‘17. Though all three of her features are absolutely gorgeous, we can’t help but reminisce on her Tahiti shoot, as the warm weather and glistening ocean waves are seriously making us envious this winter.
Here are seven of our favorite photos from Hadid’s shoot on the islands of Tahiti, shot by Yu Tsai.
Hadid was the picture of tropical beauty in these photos, flaunting her sculpted, tan figure along with her undeniable facial features. Her dirty blonde hair was wet and messy, making for a total beach vibe we wish we could emulate right now.
Today, Hadid has turned into a multi-hyphenate. Along with her thriving modeling career, she’s also dabbled in television, serving as the cohost of Netflix’s Next In Fashion alongside Queer Eye’s Tan France. She’s also appeared in an episode of Beat Bobby Flay and an episode of Scooby-Do and Guess Who?. In 2022, the California native launched her own clothing brand, Guest In Residence. The luxury knitwear brand sells everything from cardigans and dresses to hats and scarves.
Hadid has also been in a relationship with award-winning actor Bradley Cooper since 2023, and while they tend to keep a low profile, a source recently shared to People Magazine that their daughters even spend time together.