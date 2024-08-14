Dua Lipa’s Floral Two-Piece Is Perfect for Summer: Get the Look Here
It’s no secret Dua Lipa is a big fan of skimpy little string bikinis. The English singer loves getting her floral suits from swimwear retailer Heavy Manners. The SI Swimsuit franchise and style team is also a huge fan of the company, and several models, including Brittany Mahomes, Xandra Pohl, Katie Austin, Nina Cash and Olivia Dunne donned pieces from the brand during their photo shoots this year.
In a new Instagram post, the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist donned the stunning, flirty, feminine “Miss Bahama” Triangle Front Top ($55) and Side Tie Bottoms ($57.50). Both pieces are on sale for 50% off, and since they are only available in limited sizes at the moment, we’ve scoured the internet for similar suits so you can get the look before summer is over.
Shop similar dainty, feminine colorful bikinis below.
“Fools Fall in Love” Double String Top, $50 and High-Cut Full Bottom, $40 (heavymanners.com)
Lipa might have rocked this suit more than a year ago, but it’s the ultimate Brat summer suit with its signature neon green hue.
”Miss December” Triangle Front Tie Top, $50 and High-Cut Full Bottoms $40 (heavymanners.com)
Another one of Lipa’s favorites, this colorful suit is chaotic in the best way.
”Miss Costa Rica” Double String Top, $50 and High-Cut Full Bottoms, $40 (heavymanners.com)
This Hailey Bieber-approved set screams “tropical vacation.”
Loleia Morning Marmalade String Top $53.37 and String Bottoms, $60.12 (loleiaswim.com)
We love the seamless blend of stripes and floral in this Loleia bikini.