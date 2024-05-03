Duckie Thot Dazzled During Her Denim-Inspired SI Swim Photo Shoot in Puerto Rico
When Duckie Thot made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022, she hoped to use her platform to inspire others. Best known as the face of Fenty Beauty, it was her first experience with the SI Swimsuit brand, and she wanted to make the very best of it.
“Being a minority in any line of work should encourage people to create space for others that reflect their ethnic backgrounds,” Thot said at the time of her rookie feature. “I’m South Sudanese born and raised in Australia; this moment is rare for people like me. I’m grateful to represent both my home countries and represent Africa on a global scale. With my rookie status, I’m hoping to inspire young girls who look like me to see and know there is space for them, too.”
We may be biased, but we would argue that Thot has definitely made a mark in the fashion modeling space. At least, she certainly made an impression on us at SI Swimsuit. For that reason, the 28-year-old returned to the issue for a second consecutive feature in 2023. For her sophomore appearance, she traveled to Puerto Rico, where she posed for a denim-inspired photo shoot captured by Derek Kettela.
Growing up, Thot was “motivated and inspired” by the women featured in the pages of the annual issue. Getting the chance to follow in their footsteps not once, but twice was a dream come true. Both of her features are worth a second look, but today we’re throwing it back to her second SI Swimsuit appearance.
Here are some of our favorites from the trip.