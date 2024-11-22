Heading Into ‘DWTS’ Finale, Alan Bersten Says Ilona Maher Is ‘Exactly What This Show Is All About’
The best part about Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars is all the sweet friendships we are witnessing blossom each week. We’re obviously rooting for our girl Ilona Maher, the September digital SI Swimsuit issue cover girl and an Olympic bronze medalist. The professional rugby player has been a standout on DWTS this year for her immense improvement, sense of humor and contagious, positive personality—and the latter two have also been key to her success as a social media star.
The 28-year-old is working to inspire an entire generation of female athletes and young girls and redefine what it means to be a woman in sports. And, her dance partner, choreographer Alan Bersten has had a front row seat to all her personal and professional growth over the past several weeks.
The duo just made it to the finals along with four additional pairs and we couldn’t be more excited and proud.
“Are you kidding me!!!?? @ilonamaher you are everything and more! You always seem to amaze me, I am so impressed with you. You danced so beautifully last night. You showed the world what you are made of! You showed everyone why you deserve to be in the finale, you are exactly what this show is all about. You have improved so much and you truly are a dancer now! I can’t thank you enough for always trusting me, believing in me, and allowing me to have the time of my life every day! I am so lucky to have you as my partner! Let’s do this!! Season 33 finals!!!!!!” Bersten, 30, gushed on Instagram underneath a pic of their Viennese Waltz from the semi-finals on Nov. 19.
Maher was super quick to return the favor in her own post. The two are constantly speaking candidly about how special their partnership and friendship is and both got teary-eyed on Tuesday’s episode at the thought of no longer seeing each other every day after the show ends.
“I wanted to dedicate this dance to the best partner I could have hoped for on this show, Alan. This experience has been one I will remember for the rest of my life with fondness because of what you made it for me. It has not always been easy and I still can’t figure out how to finish my arms but every hour with you in the studio has been a pleasure. Let’s give it our all this week one last time. ♥️,” the Vermont native wrote.