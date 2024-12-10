Celebrate Eileen Gu’s 16th Freeski World Cup Win With These Stunning SI Swimsuit Photos
Freestyle skier, model and Stanford University student Eileen Gu is a force to be reckoned with. Among her many accolades include becoming the first woman to land a forward double cork 1440, the first Chinese athlete to win a gold at the X Games and the youngest Olympic gold medalist in freestyle skiing—a feat she accomplished at the age of 18 at the 2022 Winter Games in Bejing. In addition to her athletics, the 21-year-old is a seasoned model, having landed the covers of magazines like Harper’s Bazaar China and L’Officiel Hong Kong.
Gu most recently took home her 16th World Cup title in freestyle skiing when participating in the halfpipe in Secret Garden, China on Dec. 7. According to Olympics.com, this means she is currently tied with France skier Tess Ledeux, 23, for the most FIS Freeski World Cup wins—an undeniably incredible feat.
“I’m really happy that when it counted I was able to gather all my resources and channel it to where it counts,” Gu told the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS). “I actually had a pretty heavy slam a few days ago in training and was just recovering alone in my room for three days. I came out today and had another tough slam [in] the first round of finals, so I was really going through it mentally, fighting a lot of demons all day."
While celebrating the news on Instagram, Gu shared a similar sentiment, writing in her caption that it was “not an easy battle this time.” Nevertheless, the athlete powered through and made it look effortless. “It’s a hard sport! But that’s what makes it fun,” she added.
We couldn’t be more proud of Gu here at SI Swimsuit, who is making her debut with the brand—alongside a group of other amazing athletes—for our 2025 issue. The San Francisco-born Olympian, who competes for China, posed for Ben Horton’s lens in November at The Boca Raton in Florida, for incredible photos that will be featured in the May issue. Ahead of the full spread, we still can’t stop looking at some of the behind the scenes photos the SI Swim staff captured. To celebrate Gu’s latest achievement, let’s take a look at some of our favorite BTS shots.
It goes without saying that Gu knows what she’s doing in front of the camera, and we’re constantly so impressed with her many skills. Congratulations to Gu on another amazing win! The sky is truly the limit for the 21-year-old.