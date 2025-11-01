Swimsuit

Ellie Thumann Has Entered Her Supermodel Era, and These BTS Pics From Bermuda Are Proof

The three-time SI Swimsuit model posed for photographer Ben Watts for the 2025 issue.

Ananya Panchal

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / SI Staff

From YouTube sensation to runway regular, Ellie Thumann has built a decade-long career on authenticity—and her 2025 SI Swimsuit shoot in Bermuda is the latest chapter in that story.

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / SI Staff

The Charleston-based content creator made her SI debut in Puerto Rico in 2023, was invited back for a sun-soaked adventure in Mexico the following year, and in 2025, returned to the pages of the iconic magazine for the third consecutive time. This year, she traveled to the pastel coastlines of Bermuda to shoot with photographer Ben Watts, where she posed in a series of bold, barely-there bikinis and exuded a newfound ease in front of the camera.

“I’m entering a stage in my life where I’m finally witnessing the results of this and embracing my most confident self,” she said while on set. “My @si_swimsuit family has helped me grow as a woman and challenged me out of my comfort zone in so many beautiful ways.”

That comfort and confidence were palpable in every frame, whether lounging in a cheetah-print wrap one-piece on rocks, modeling a chainlink gold zebra suit in the sand or striking sporty poses in a stringy leopard-print bikini. And the behind the scenes moments from her time on location are just as stunning.

Thumann, who turned 24 last week, has had a whirlwind year, sitting front row at fashion weeks from New York to Paris and inking a new global ambassador deal with skincare brand BAEskin. Her versatile style, warm personality and Gen Z edge have landed her on runways, red carpets and the trending page all season long.

But it’s the blend of high fashion and human moments that keeps her fans so loyal. She launched her YouTube channel a decade ago and has consistently shown the ins and outs of her life as a model, as well as how she has navigated her teenage years and early twenties in the public eye. She often chats candidly about anxiety, body image and the behind the scenes hustle of content creation.

“At the end of the day, this is Ellie, and this is all she can be,” she said of her philosophy of sharing more than just a highlight reel online.

That’s exactly what she’s done in her three years with the SI Swimsuit family—and with each feature, she brings more of herself to the page. Her 2025 shoot was fun, fearless and full of golden-hour goddess energy, trendy styling and main character moments.

Scroll down for more exclusive behind-the-scenes shots from Bermuda—and see why fans (and fellow models) can’t get enough of the fashion icon and rising franchise favorite.

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

