All of the MLB Wives and Girlfriends Who’ve Appeared in SI Swimsuit Through the Years

Baseball is, of course, “America’s favorite pastime”—but one of our personal favorite pastimes here at SI Swimsuit is spotting the many wonderful WAGs of Major League Baseball in the stands over the course of the season!

Supporting their partners in style, these WAGs—a nickname fans use for the wives and girlfriends of professional athletes—bring fierce fashion to the game and make headlines as they take over our social media feeds. So as baseball fans prepare for the end of the action-packed season, culminating in the 2026 World Series, slated to kick off on Friday, Oct. 23, we’re spotlighting a selection of the many marvelous MLB WAGs who’ve graced the glossy pages of SI Swimsuit over the years.

Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

An impressive athlete in her own right, the retired NCAA gymnast has been dating Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes since they met at Louisiana State University in 2022. Dunne regularly attends games and cheers on the 2025 Cy Young Award winner from the stands, repping his team colors and jersey number in her stylish ensembles.

Dunne is also a four-time SI Swimsuit model. She traveled to Puerto Rico in 2023 and returned for a rookie shoot in Portugal in 2024. 2025 marked a major league-sized moment for the model, as she landed on the cover of the annual issue with her Bermuda shoot alongside Salma Hayek Pinault, Lauren Chan and fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles. Most recently, she reunited with SI Swimsuit for a cinematic shoot in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for the 2026 issue.

Kate Upton

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Normaillot. | Yu Tsai /Sports Illustrated

Five years after the couple met while filming a commercial in 2012, Upton walked down the aisle to wed newly-retired Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, saying “I do” in 2017. Since then, the couple has welcomed two children, and in 2026, the whole family was on hand to support Verlander as he said goodbye to the sport. Verlander pitched his final game on Saturday, Sept. 26, and their daughter Genevieve met him on the mound for a moving, now-viral moment.

Upton is also a prolific SI Swimsuit model, having posed for the magazine 13 times since her 2011 debut. As if that weren’t impressive enough, she’s also landed on the cover four times, gracing the front pages of the 2012, 2013, 2017 and 2024 issues. Her most recent shoot saw her join the 2024 class of SI Swimsuit legends for the magazine’s 60th anniversary, where she posed for dual photo features in Mexico and Hollywood, Fla., respectively.

Debbie Clemens

Debbie and Roger Clemens | Richard Corman/Sports Illustrated

Another major name in Major League Baseball, the Clemens made their SI Swimsuit debut as a duo in 2003. Featured alongside fellow sports couples Caroline Portelance and Vincent Lecavalier, Sandy Meyer Woelden and Tommy Haas, Dina and Brian McBride, Sonya and David Toms, and Valerie and Shaun Alexander, their cheeky Central Park shoot was part of the magazine’s “Athlete & Better Half” feature.

The couple has been going strong for over four decades, tying the knot in November 1984 and welcoming four sons between 1986 and 1996. Clemens retired from baseball in 2007 after 24 seasons.

Hannah Jeter

Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Jeter first met her husband, now-retired MLB legend Derek Jeter, in 2012, and the couple announced their engagement in 2015. They exchanged vows a year later, and People reported that the bride wore a custom Vera Wang gown for the intimate California ceremony. The couple also share three daughters and one son.

Between 2013 and 2017, Jeter—formerly Davis—posed for six SI Swimsuit shoots, traveling with the magazine to stunning locations including Mexico, Tahiti and more. She also appeared on the cover of the 2015 issue with a fashion-forward feature in Walland, Tenn.

Jennie Finch

Jennie Finch was photographed by Stewart Shining in the Bahamas in 2005. | Stewart Shining/Sports Illustrated

A retired softball player and gold-medal-winning Olympian, Finch had an important year in 2005. First, she married now-retired MLB player Casey Daigle that January, after the couple met in 2002 while Finch was finishing up at the University of Arizona and Daigle was training in Tucson with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Then, that same summer, Finch made her SI Swimsuit debut in the Bahamas. She matched her gold medal with sparkling metallic swimwear for the occasion as part of the magazine’s special featured athletes shoot.

Michelle Damon

Michelle Damon | Marlena Bielinska/Sports Illustrated

Damon appeared in SI Swimsuit in 2008 alongside a selection of NFL cheerleaders in New York City. “I was very flattered,” she told SI Swimsuit on set, adding, “[But also] a teensy bit nervous because I just had a baby.”

A model, real estate agent and former TV personality, Damon has been married to now-retired MLB player Johnny Damon since 2004. The couple share six children and currently reside in the Sunshine State.

Chase Carter

Chase Carter was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Finally, Carter made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018 with an unforgettable rookie feature. The shoot was a moving homecoming for Carter, who was born and raised in the Bahamas, where she posed for the magazine and photographer Ben Watts in an eye-popping, neon-themed designer wardrobe.

Alongside her many modeling accolades—including work with major brands like Ralph Lauren and Victoria’s Secret—Carter is a stylish MLB WAG. She married New York Yankees player Cody Bellinger in late 2023 after welcoming two daughters in 2021 and 2023.

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