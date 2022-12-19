Jennie Finch’s 9 Most Memorable SI Swimsuit Photos

Softball pitcher Jennie Finch was featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2005 on the heels of her star-making, gold-medal-winning performance at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens. (Fun fact: The It Girl also landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated twice in 11 months after leading Team USA to the top of the podium.) Finch traveled to the Bahamas with two other Olympic athletes (swimmer Amanda Beard and basketball player Lauren Jackson), where she was photographed by Stewart Shining in an array of appropriately golden swimsuits.

Finch, who married MLB pitcher Casey Daigle in January ’05, took some time off from her sport to start a family but returned to the U.S. roster and won a silver medal in the 2008 Beijing Games. She officially retired from competition in 2010 after winning her third world championship. Today the mother of three continues her involvement in the sport by running camps and tournaments across the country and serves as an MLB youth ambassador for the game. She has also appeared on several reality television shows and co-authored a book, Throw Like a Girl: How to Dream Big and Believe in Yourself,

Take a look back at some of our favorite moments from her SI Swimsuit photo shoot.