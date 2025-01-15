Fans React to Baby-Faced Olivia Dunne in Never-Before-Seen TikTok From 2020
With TikTok’s future in the U.S. still uncertain, Olivia Dunne isn’t taking any chances—she’s sharing some adorable old drafts. The fifth-year LSU gymnast, who helped lead the Tigers to their first-ever women’s gymnastics championship title last year, is off to a strong start in the 2025 NCAA competition season. In between her training sessions, she resurfaced a playful 2020-era TikTok video, and fans are loving the throwback vibes.
When the world went into lockdown and creators flocked to TikTok to connect and entertain, Dunne, now 22, joined the trend. Fast-forward to today, and she’s the highest-paid female college athlete, thanks to her lucrative NIL brand deals and sponsorships. Her latest TikTok, which had been sitting in her drafts folder for nearly five years, features the SI Swimsuit model singing along to the once-trending “animals talk to you?” audio dialogue.
Dunne, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in Puerto Rico in 2023 and returned for her rookie feature in Portugal last year, kept it casual and charming in the clip. She donned a ribbed gray tank top and a subtle black eyeliner wing as she mouthed the words before breaking into a lighthearted giggle at the end.
Watch the video here.
“these old drafts plz #2020 #tiktokban #quarantine,” the New Jersey native who is dating MLB player Paul Skenes captioned the video with some fitting, explanatory hashtags. Her long blonde locks were brighter than ever and fell super smooth and straight down her neck and shoulders.
“Omg,” fellow model and content creator Olivia Ponton commented, and Dunne responded: “Twinny since day 1 fr.”
“baby livvy ☺️,” one fan wrote, pointing out how young she looked. Dunne was still a teenager at the time.
“2020 drafts hitting different 😂 vibes still unmatched, big bag of energy fr 💅,” someone else chimed.
Dunne has been excelling on the gymnasium floor since the age of 3. She joined the U.S. national team in 2017 at the age of 14 and while she eventually decided college gymnastics was the route meant for her, it certainly was the “biggest honor.” She committed to LSU later that year.
“Elite gymnastics [was] definitely a sacrifice. My childhood was full of gymnastics. The atmosphere in the gym was very intense. Our collective goal was just to make the Olympics. That was my dream growing up,” she explained. “Stepping away from elite gymnastics was very difficult. I just decided why not be healthy, go to school and enjoy college and gymnastics.”