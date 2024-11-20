Fans Everywhere Are ‘Crying’ After Ilona Maher’s ‘DWTS’ Semifinals Performance
In an exciting and relieving turn of events, all five Dancing With the Stars semifinalists have made it to the next round. That means our favorite Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher is headed to the finals with her partner Alan Bersten.
Last night’s show was an emotional one. With all the contestants becoming closer and closer friends each week and one couple at risk of being sent home, the stakes were high and tears were inevitable. Each duo performed two intense styles of dance, pushing themselves to new heights. Maher, 28, and Bersten, 30, reflected on how much they’ve bonded, sharing that as the season nears its end, they can’t imagine life without each other. The pair dazzled with their first dance of the night, a Paso Doble to Sam Smith and Kim Petras’s “Unholy,” earning an impressive 28/30 from the judges.
Even fans were deeply moved while watching both of the couple’s performances. Many praised the incredible improvement Maher has shown over the course of the season, while others left heartfelt messages about how empowering she has been as a public figure. Fans noted that Maher is well deserving of her mainstream success, as she continues to use her platform to inspire and uplift other women.
“I’m emotional watching you dance… and just be so authentically you …As an athlete growing up and someone who was always teased for being not ‘feminine’ enough …I was always embarrassed and felt like I wasn’t attractive because I was strong … You’re helping to change the narrative… you’re making a difference far beyond the show. Anyways, I just wanted to thank you. 🙏,” one fan gushed.
“literally the best dance she has ever done 10 10 10!!!!” another IG user declared.
“The improvement in not only her dance skills, but her CONFIDENCE is incredible. @ilonamaher you should be SO PROUD 🔥❤️,” Maddie Lymberner added.
Their second dance, a Viennese Waltz to “golden hour” by JVKE, was even more mesmerizing, earning high praise from the judges. Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli awarded the pair a perfect 10, while Derek Hough gave them a 9.
“She looked gorgeous in the Viennese Waltz,” Bersten shared with SI Swimsuit at an event at Dante Beverly Hills last Thursday, ahead of the semifinals. “She’s awesome. We’re really excited to be here.”
The professional dancer attended the Nov. 14 festivities to support and celebrate Maher’s September digital cover issue.
“this was the happiest i’ve ever seen her 🥹🥹🥹 i love it,” one fan wrote about their second dance of the evening.
“So delicate. So beautiful. You can tell Ilona was having a blast just gliding across the floor,” another chimed.
“Please don’t take them away from each other,” someone else begged.
The duo secured their spot in the finals, thanks to a combination of judges’ scores and fan votes. Maher collapsed to the ground in disbelief and joy when cohost Alfonso Ribeiro announced that everyone (also including Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, Danny Amendola and Witney Carlson and Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong) would be advancing to the final round.
Don’t miss the three-hour season finale on Tuesday, Nov. 26 on ABC and Disney+.